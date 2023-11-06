Skip to Content
Appetito home
Log In
Today's stories are presented by
Bona Furtuna
News

Spicy Rigatoni and More at the New Jemma Hollywood

With Jemma Hollywood, the husband-and-wife team of Jackson and Melissa Kalb have opened a red sauce joint for fans of Italian-American classic dishes.

3:08 PM EST on November 6, 2023

Spicy rigatoni

The Spicy Rigatoni alla vodka from Jemma. Photo: Max Milla

Jemma Hollywood opened late last month near the corner of Hollywood and Vine, bringing an unabashedly Italian-American flavor to the heart of Tinseltown. Jackson Kalb, a former Top Chef contestant, and his wife Melissa, now are behind four Italian restaurants in Los Angeles through their Memento Mori Hospitality, with Jemma joining Jame in El Segundo, Ospi in Venice Beach, and Jemma di Mare in Brentwood.

The seafood-focused Jemma di Mare opened in May, making the new Jemma the second extension of the brand in just six months. Jackson Kalb, a Los Angeles native, seems intent on building what the LA Times called “a growing red sauce empire.”

The latest Jemma focuses on tried-and-true classics such as spaghetti and meatballs and spicy rigatoni alla vodka. The pizzas, made with flours sourced from farms devoted to regenerative agriculture and employing sourdough, merge New York and Neapolitan styles, with seasonal ingredients and a puffy crust and sturdy undercarriage.

At all of the Kalbs’ restaurants, for each meal purchased donate, Memento Mori will donate a meal to someone in need through their partnership with the organizations Feeding America and No Kid Hungry. 

Take a look at some of the Jemma Hollywood menu items and interiors below. 

Vodka pizza
Vodka pizza from Jemma in Hollywood. Photo: Max Milla
Spicy eggplant parm
Spicy eggplant parm from Jemma in Hollywood. Photo: Max Milla
Prosciutto
Crispy prosciutto from Jemma. Photo: Max Milla
Pizzas
Pizzas at Jemma Hollywood include (from top): Ospizza (Calabrian chili, soppressata, market honey), Bianco (Provolone dolce, pistachio, red onion), The Frankie (pesto, jalapeno, olive, kale-chicken sausage, scallion), and the vodka (fresno chili, basil, burrata). Photo: Max Milla
Cannoli
Cannoli. Photo: Max Milla
Jemma Hollywood interior
The main dining room at Jemma, which opened late last month in Hollywood. Photo: Frank Wonho Lee

Jemma Hollywood, 1717 Vine St, Los Angeles, CA 90028, 323-450-9070, jemmarestaurants.com, @jemmarestaurants

Already a user?Log in

Thanks for reading!

Register to continue

See all subscription options

Read More:

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Appetito

Recipes

A Creamy Pasta Dish from Under the Tuscan Sun

Frances Mayes, best-selling author of "Under the Tuscan Sun," shares a recipe inspired by the ingredients of her region.

Frances Mayes
November 6, 2023
Features

Author Frances Mayes on the Joys of the Olive Oil Harvest in Tuscany

Frances Mayes, the Best-Selling Author of "Under the Tuscan Sun," shares the splendor of October's olive oil harvest at her home in Tuscany.

Frances Mayes
November 6, 2023
Features

Where to Eat Gluten-Free Pizza in New York City

November 2, 2023
See all posts