Spicy Rigatoni and More at the New Jemma Hollywood

Jemma Hollywood opened late last month near the corner of Hollywood and Vine, bringing an unabashedly Italian-American flavor to the heart of Tinseltown. Jackson Kalb, a former Top Chef contestant, and his wife Melissa, now are behind four Italian restaurants in Los Angeles through their Memento Mori Hospitality, with Jemma joining Jame in El Segundo, Ospi in Venice Beach, and Jemma di Mare in Brentwood.

The seafood-focused Jemma di Mare opened in May, making the new Jemma the second extension of the brand in just six months. Jackson Kalb, a Los Angeles native, seems intent on building what the LA Times called “a growing red sauce empire.”

The latest Jemma focuses on tried-and-true classics such as spaghetti and meatballs and spicy rigatoni alla vodka. The pizzas, made with flours sourced from farms devoted to regenerative agriculture and employing sourdough, merge New York and Neapolitan styles, with seasonal ingredients and a puffy crust and sturdy undercarriage.

At all of the Kalbs’ restaurants, for each meal purchased donate, Memento Mori will donate a meal to someone in need through their partnership with the organizations Feeding America and No Kid Hungry.

Take a look at some of the Jemma Hollywood menu items and interiors below.

Vodka pizza from Jemma in Hollywood. Photo: Max Milla

Spicy eggplant parm from Jemma in Hollywood. Photo: Max Milla

Crispy prosciutto from Jemma. Photo: Max Milla

Pizzas at Jemma Hollywood include (from top): Ospizza (Calabrian chili, soppressata, market honey), Bianco (Provolone dolce, pistachio, red onion), The Frankie (pesto, jalapeno, olive, kale-chicken sausage, scallion), and the vodka (fresno chili, basil, burrata). Photo: Max Milla

Cannoli. Photo: Max Milla

The main dining room at Jemma, which opened late last month in Hollywood. Photo: Frank Wonho Lee

Jemma Hollywood, 1717 Vine St, Los Angeles, CA 90028, 323-450-9070, jemmarestaurants.com, @jemmarestaurants