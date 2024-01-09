The Sopranos 25th Anniversary Includes Food Pop-Ups

Twenty-five years ago, mobster Tony Soprano first sauntered down his suburban New Jersey driveway in his bathrobe to get his newspaper, forever changing television. Starting tomorrow, The Sopranos’ enduring fan base can celebrate the anniversary through Italian-American food and at special screenings, as HBO and Max roll out a month-long anniversary party for the influential show.

Tomorrow, January 10, NYC and Los Angeles residents will be able to order an “authentic Sopranos-inspired Italian sandwich” from the official Satriale’s pop-up on delivery app Postmates, according to a release from Max. Sandwich shops Ggiata (LA) and Regina’s Grocery (NYC) will stand in for Satriale’s, the fictional pork store that was the hangout for Soprano, played by James Gandolfini, and his DiMeo crime family.

From January 11 through February 4, Da Nico, at 164 Mulberry St. in Manhattan’s Little Italy, will offer a special menu with Sopranos-inspired dishes including Carmela’s Baked Ziti (named for Tony’s wife’s signature dish) and Satriale’s Special Caprese, among others.

And for those who want to see episodes of the classic series, which ran for six seasons, Alamo Drafthouse will host “Family Reunion” fan screenings in LA and NYC on January 10, showcasing the pilot episode and special guest appearances, Sopranos-themed concessions, giveaways, and more.

Other aspects of the Sopranos 25th Anniversary Celebration include a newly created @thesopranos official TikTok page featuring iconic moments from the show, and the release of deleted scenes and other rarely-before-seen clips. The Sopranos: 25th Anniversary collection from HBO and Max includes 15 scenes from the cutting room floor, five hours of additional content, and every season of the show streaming on Max.

The Sopranos continues to have an outsized impact on the media landscape, as well as in Italian-American culture. There are popular podcasts from former cast members, including Talking Sopranos with Michal Imperioli (who played Christopher Moltisanti) and Steve Shirripa (Bobby Baccalieri). Max is partnering with two other cast members, Jamie-Lynn Siegler (Meadow Soprano) and Robert Iler (AJ Soprano) for a special edition of their podcast, Not Today, Pal, which will be available January 18 on the HBO YouTube channel.