The U.S. Open Gets an Italian Twist with Aperol Partnership

The U.S. Open will have an Italian twist this year.

The USTA announced it would be partnering with Aperol for the world's largest professional sports event, which kicks off today and runs through Sept. 10 at Arthur Ashe Stadium in Flushing, Queens.

Deanne Pownall, USTA Managing Director of Corporate Partnerships, says that the USTA is “delighted” to welcome the popular Italian aperitif brand to the U.S. Open.

"We know that our fans will embrace Aperol, and its social appeal is a great fit for the U.S. Open,” Pownall says in a release

As part of its partnership, Aperol will have two destinations on-site at the tournament including an indoor/outdoor patio bar located near the primary esplanade that is set to provide an “Aperol experience” along with light bites. Across the way, near Court 5, Aperol will have an Italian Apé Truck that will be set up through Labor Day.

There will also be two mobile carts serving Aperol during the tournament.

Aperol’s history is rooted in the practice of coming together, according to Andrea Sengara, head of marketing for Campari America. And the new collaboration with the U.S. Open falls in line with that important tradition.

"A partnership with the U.S. Open, a globally recognized tournament and social occasion, provides a space to foster new experiences amongst tennis and Aperol fans alike,” Sengara says. “We are delighted to join forces with an organization which holds shared values and long-standing traditions of sparking joyful moments. We look forward to bringing the Aperol Spritz and its iconic Italian aperitivo culture to this festive tournament."

Appetito may earn commissions from products featured in links to this story.