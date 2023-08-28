Skip to Content
Appetito home
Log In
Today's stories are presented by
wine.com
News

The U.S. Open Gets an Italian Twist with Aperol Partnership

As further proof that Americans are having a love affair with Italian spritzes, the U.S. Open kicks off today with its newest sponsor, Aperol.

10:13 AM EDT on August 28, 2023

Aperol bottle and 2 glasses

Aperol became an official sponsor of the U.S. Open tennis championships, which take place in New York City over the next two weeks.

The U.S. Open will have an Italian twist this year.

The USTA announced it would be partnering with Aperol for the world's largest professional sports event, which kicks off today and runs through Sept. 10 at Arthur Ashe Stadium in Flushing, Queens.

Deanne Pownall, USTA Managing Director of Corporate Partnerships, says that the USTA is “delighted” to welcome the popular Italian aperitif brand to the U.S. Open.

"We know that our fans will embrace Aperol, and its social appeal is a great fit for the U.S. Open,” Pownall says in a release

As part of its partnership, Aperol will have two destinations on-site at the tournament including an indoor/outdoor patio bar located near the primary esplanade that is set to provide an “Aperol experience” along with light bites. Across the way, near Court 5, Aperol will have an Italian Apé Truck that will be set up through Labor Day.

Buy Aperol from Drizly

There will also be two mobile carts serving Aperol during the tournament.

Aperol’s history is rooted in the practice of coming together, according to Andrea Sengara, head of marketing for Campari America. And the new collaboration with the U.S. Open falls in line with that important tradition.

"A partnership with the U.S. Open, a globally recognized tournament and social occasion, provides a space to foster new experiences amongst tennis and Aperol fans alike,” Sengara says. “We are delighted to join forces with an organization which holds shared values and long-standing traditions of sparking joyful moments. We look forward to bringing the Aperol Spritz and its iconic Italian aperitivo culture to this festive tournament."

Appetito may earn commissions from products featured in links to this story.

Already a user?Log in

Thanks for reading!

Register to continue

See all subscription options

Read More:

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Appetito

Recipes

Make The Baked Ziti Nerano from Don Angie

The owners of acclaimed NYC restaurant Don Angie share a recipe from their acclaimed 2021 cookbook.

Angie Rito & Scott Tacinelli
August 28, 2023
Recipes

Author Christina Minutillo on her book “cooking with italian roots”

The author shares the story of her Italian American roots and a secret family recipe from her cookbook/memoir.

August 25, 2023
Today's stories are presented by
wine.com

Wine.com

This is where the bold buy wine.
Learn More
wine.com
Features

The Ingredients that Inspired Chef Abram Bissell

The highly-decorated chef of Principe restaurant in New York City recalls the five ingredients of his Florida Keys upbringing that inspire his cooking.

Abram Bissell
August 24, 2023
Features

The Passion and Grace of Lemon Farmers on the Amalfi Coast

An ill-conceived hike on the Amalfi Coast serendipitously brings our contributor to the sanctuary of a lemon farm for a first-hand encounter with these regional gems and the people who grow them.

August 23, 2023
See all posts