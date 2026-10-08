Via Carota Craft Cocktails Launches Bottled, Sparkling Cosmo

Hot pink, fizzy and Italian restaurant-inspired: Meet the Via Carota Craft Cocktails Sparkling Cosmo.

The ready-to-drink cocktail brand has released a bottled cocktail made with triple-distilled vodka, crankberry, lime and orange, completed with sparkling wine.

“We love the tartness of a Cosmopolitan—the cranberry, the lime, that little bit of orange,” says Rita Sodi, chef of the acclaimed West Village restaurant Via Carota and co-founder of Via Carota Craft Cocktails. “We thought bubbles would make it even better, so we added sparkling wine. It still tastes like the Cosmo you love.”

At 11% alcohol by volume, the drinks are packaged in single-serve 200 mL bottles that require no preparation apart from chilling, opening and pouring.

The drink joins Via Carota Craft Cocktails’ Espresso Martini, Classic Negroni, White Negroni, Old Fashioned, Signature Manhattan, Classic Margarita, Signature Martini, Spritz, Sparkling Negroni, Paloma and viral French 75, which recently took off on TikTok.

“When our French 75 took off on TikTok, it reinforced what we’d been seeing all along: consumers love sparkling cocktails, particularly when they offer something truly distinctive,” says Ryan Giunta, president of Via Carota Craft Cocktails.

Giunta continues: “With the Sparkling Cosmo, we saw an opportunity to reimagine an icon - honoring everything people love about the classic while making it unmistakably Via Carota Craft Cocktails: vibrant, beautifully balanced and effortlessly elevated.”

The sip is available for purchase nationwide at retailers including Total Wine, Trader Joe’s and Stew Leonard’s, among others.

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