Skip to Content
Appetito home
Appetito dark mode logo
Log In
Today's stories are presented by
Bona Furtuna
News

Via Sophia in Washington DC Kicks Off Strega Nona Sundays Series

The Italian restaurant inside the stately Hamilton Hotel, in the heart of the nation’s capital, wlll offer endless bowls of pasta, a nod to the nostalgic children’s book that launched a social media trend.

9:30 AM EST on November 19, 2024

Two tables and wall art at Via Sophia

Inside Via Sophia at Washington DC’s Hamilton Hotel.

The Grandma Witch, or Strega Nona, is one of 2024’s more unlikely viral social media trends. It has inspired an endless parade of cooking and style posts on Instagram and TikTok—”Strega Nona Fall” even earned a write-up in The New York Times. The shabby-chic witch from a 1975 children’s book and her magic pasta pot have become an unexpected sensation.

In Washington D.C., one restaurant best that autumn’s fling with the fairy tale witch will stretch into winter. At Via Sophia, the Italian osteria off the lobby of the historic Hamilton Hotel, "Strega Nona Sundays" will offer guests unlimited pasta between 5-8 p.m. The way it works is that guests will choose one pasta dish—penne pomodoro, bucatini carbonara, penne Amatriciana, or bucatini cacio e pepe—for $29 per adult or $15 per child under 12, and they can request refills as needed for up to two hours. The witch has a “no doggie bags” policy, so it’s strictly dine-in. The promotion begins this Sunday, November 24.

Via Sophia Strega Nona display
The Via Sophia Strega Nona Sundays series will feature all-you-can-eat pasta dishes. Photo: Richard Martin

During a visit to Via Sophia last week, the host check-in stand already featured copies of Strega Nona, the book first published in 1975 by the late American writer and illustrator Tomie dePaola. (Vistitors can borrow copies of the book while dining.) His now-influential tale follows the Strega Nona, who feeds her Calabrian village out of her enchanted pasta pot until her lovable yet bumbling assistant, Big Anthony, mishandles her spell. (We won’t spoil the story, but you can buy the book or listen to actress Mary Steenburgen recite the tale.)

While the Strega Nona social media trend seemingly came out of nowhere, the book has been revered for years for its whimsical tale and themes food, family, and Italian heritage and traditions. It’s the most well-known of dePaola’s 250-plus books, and it helped him become a beloved figure in children’s literature and television. An Italian-American from Connecticut, dePaola received many prestigious awards before he passed away in 2020, but his legacy lives on—the United States Postal Service even issued Strega Nona postage stamps from 2023.

Via Sophia, 1001 14th St., NW, Washington, DC 20015, @viasophiadc, viarestaurants.com

[Note: Appetito may earn commissions from products featured in links to this story.]

Already a user?Log in

Thanks for reading!

Register to continue

See all subscription options

Read More:

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Appetito

Recipes

Focaccia Stuffing with Herbs and Sausage Is a Holiday Crowd-Pleaser

Focaccia bread stuffing with herbs and sausage elevates a Thanksgiving standard with Italian style and flavor.

November 19, 2024
Features

Italian Culinary Star Flavia Diamante Explains Her Cookbook, Pasta Affair

Flavia Diamante from the Italian cooking network PIATTO brings 50 authentic Italian pasta recipes to your kitchen in her new cookbook.

November 19, 2024
News

Introducing Carbone x OSMO Artisanal Salts

The limited-edition collaboration between the sauce brand by Carbone and the salt company founded by a chef/social media star focus on Italian flavors.

November 18, 2024
See all posts