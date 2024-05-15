Skip to Content
Appetito home
Appetito dark mode logo
Log In
Today's stories are presented by
Bona Furtuna
Recipes

A Torta Caprese Riff Perfect for Spring Gatherings

Our contributor kicks off a spring dessert series with a riff on a classic Torta Caprese that features white chocolate and citrus.

12:52 PM EDT on May 15, 2024

White Chocolate / Citrus Torta Caprese.

White Chocolate / Citrus Torta Caprese.

It’s spring, and along with the warmer weather and sunnier days come lots of chances to get together. This is the season of Baptisms, First Communions, graduations, and picnics. In other words, lots of parties! And that means lots of desserts!

In that spirit, I am starting a spring dessert series for Appetito. These recipes are intended to be light, easy to prepare, crowd-pleasing and, of course, utterly delicious.  

I’m kicking this series off with a riff on the classic Torta Caprese.

Torta Caprese is a decadent, gluten-free chocolate cake from, you guessed it, the island of Capri. It’s traditionally made with dark chocolate, almond flour, sugar, and eggs.

In this version, I use white chocolate, lemons, and oranges. The cake is delicious on its own and is wonderful paired with berries for a delicious summer dessert. One more thing: it’s even better made a day or so ahead of time.

Note that, as with all of my recipes, I prefer things less sweet.

If you prefer sweeter, you might want to up the sugar.

Also, feel free to use the liquor of your choice.

I like this with Limoncello, but you can also use Cointreau or any other citrus-flavored liquor. If you don’t want to use liquor, feel free to use lemon extract.

The idea is to have a cake that is moist, delicious, and bright with the taste of southern Italian citrus.

One final thing, you don't actually need an event to for this cake. Make it for yourself and enjoy with an afternoon espresso.

White Chocolate / Citrus Torta Caprese

White Chocolate / Citrus Torta Caprese

Recipe by Chiara Montalto Giannini
0.0 from 0 votes
Servings

4

servings
Prep time

25

minutes
Cooking time

45

minutes

Ingredients

  • 5 5 eggs (medium, organic) separated and at room temperature

  • 200 grams 200 white chocolate (preferably Italian)

  • 1/2 cup 1/2 unsalted butter

  • 1/2 cup 1/2 sugar

  • 1 pinch 1 salt

  • 1/2 cup 1/2 cornstarch

  • 2 cups 2 almond flour

  • 1 envelope 1 lievito paneangeli or 2 tsp baking powder.

  • 2 2 lemons (zest and juice)

  • 1 1 orange (zest and juice)

  • Limoncello or Cointreau (or lemon extract) to taste

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350°F.
  • Separate eggs.
  • Whip egg whites until stiff peaks form. Set aside.
  • Beat egg yolks with sugar till pale and yellow, about 5 - 7 minutes.
  • Add zest and juice to yolks/ sugar as it is mixing.
  • In a bagna maria or double boiler (or the microwave) melt butter and white chocolate, be careful not to burn.
  • Add the butter and chocolate, little by little to the yolks/ sugar while continuing to mix.
  • Once all butter and chocolate are incorporated, add almond flour, lievito and cornstarch and mix to combine.
  • Add liquor or extract if using and mix to combine.
  • Finally, gently fold in whipped egg whites by hand, a little at a time. Be careful not to deflate the batter.
  • Bake in a greased 9-inch springform for about 45 minutes, till done.

Did you make this recipe?

Tag @appetitomagazine on Instagram and hashtag it with #italianfoodanddrink

Like this recipe?

Follow @Appetitomagazine on Pinterest

Follow us on Facebook!

Follow us on Facebook

Already a user?Log in

Thanks for reading!

Register to continue

See all subscription options

Read More:

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Appetito

News

Eataly Flatiron Will Throw an 18-Hour Party Next Week

The “Eataly Loves NYC” event includes the unveiling of renovated spaces inside the Italian marketplace, as well as art, music, dancing, and of course, food and drink.

May 15, 2024
Features

Indulging in Wellness at NYC’s Di Palo’s Fine Foods

Our Health & Wellness expert recommends a visit to Di Palo's Fine Foods in New York's Little Italy to savor the simple pleasures of life.

May 15, 2024
Recipes

Savor This Spring Tortellini in a Light Lemon Shallot Dressing

Our contributor recommends this spring tortellini recipe that pops with a zesty dressing of lemons, shallots and basil.

May 13, 2024
See all posts