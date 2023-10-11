Tutore, a new cooking school in Chicago, wants people to embrace the art of cooking Italian at home. And one thing they really want people to cook is this recipe for Wild Mushroom Ragu, that they highly recommend pairing with this homemade Ricotta Cavatelli .

Wild Mushroom Ragu







0 from 0 votes Recipe by Dean Zanella and James De Marte Servings 4 servings Prep time 30 minutes Cooking time 30 minutes Ingredients 2 cups 2 cold water

2 - 3 ounces 2 - 3 dried porcini mushrooms (depending on how strong of a broth you like)

1 pound 1 fresh mixed mushrooms (wild are preferred, but if not, cremini and other)

2 Tbs. 2 olive oil

3/4 cup 3/4 julienned shallots

1 1 garlic clove, minced

1/2 Tsp. 1/2 ½ tsp fresh chopped thyme

1-1/2 Tsp. 1-1/2 fine sea salt

fresh black pepper

1/2 cup 1/2 dry white wine

3 Tbs. 3 unsalted cultured butter, divided

1 cup 1 finely chopped fresh flat-leaf parsley Directions Pour 2 cups cold water over dried porcini in a medium bowl; let soak 30 minutes.

Coarsely chop the mushrooms (if using wild clean with a damp towel to remove grit).

Heat a large skillet over medium-low heat, add olive oil.

Add shallots, garlic ½ the sea salt and cook, stirring occasionally, until softened, about 6 minutes.

Add thyme and cook for another minute.

Add the mushrooms and increase heat to medium-high; cook, stirring occasionally, until softened, about 5 minutes.

Add wine; cook, stirring often, until wine is reduced by more than half, about 4 minutes.

Strain the porcini soaking liquid into the mushrooms.

Gently simmer over medium heat, stirring occasionally, until mushrooms are tender and the liquid is mostly reduced, about 10 minutes.

Add the butter, remaining salt and a few grinds of fresh black pepper.

Taste and adjust seasoning as needed.

Remove from heat; let cool 5 minutes.

