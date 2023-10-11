Tutore, a new cooking school in Chicago, wants people to embrace the art of cooking Italian at home. And one thing they really want people to cook is this recipe for Ricotta Cavatelli that they recommend to serve along with this Wild Mushroom Ragu . You will need a pasta machine equipped with a cavatelli maker to execute this ricotta cavatelli recipe.

0 from 0 votes Recipe by Dean Zanella and James De Marte Servings 4 servings Prep time 15 minutes Cooking time 2 minutes Ingredients 1 cup 1 All Purpose Flour

1/2 cup 1/2 Duram Flour (or 00 Pasta)

1/2 pound 1/2 Ricotta Cheese (drained)

1 tsp 1 Salt

1 1 Egg

1/2 tsp 1/2 black pepper Directions Add all ingredients in a large bowl and mix together.

Knead with hands for a bit until dough is firm and smooth.

Cut off a piece of the dough and roll into a thin log.

Run through a cavatelli machine.

Add to boiling, salted water.

Boil for 2-3 minutes.

Notes The ricotta needs to be as dry as possible. A few days before making cavatelli, place your ricotta in a strainer, or cheese cloth, and suspend over a mixing bowl to dry out the ricotta. Did you make this recipe? Tag @appetitomagazine on Instagram and hashtag it with #italianfoodanddrink