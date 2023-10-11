Skip to Content
Appetito home
Log In
Today's stories are presented by
Bona Furtuna
Recipes

Make Your Own Ricotta Cavatelli

Tutore, a new Italian cooking school in Chicago, offers instruction on how to make your own Ricotta Cavatelli.

10:00 AM EDT on October 11, 2023

Ricotta Cavatelli at Tutore Cooking School.

Ricotta Cavatelli at Tutore Cooking School.

Tutore, a new cooking school in Chicago, wants people to embrace the art of cooking Italian at home. And one thing they really want people to cook is this recipe for Ricotta Cavatelli that they recommend to serve along with this Wild Mushroom Ragu. You will need a pasta machine equipped with a cavatelli maker to execute this ricotta cavatelli recipe.

Ricotta Cavatelli

Ricotta Cavatelli

0 from 0 votes
Recipe by Dean Zanella and James De Marte
Servings

4

servings
Prep time

15

minutes
Cooking time

2

minutes

Ingredients

  • 1 cup 1 All Purpose Flour

  • 1/2 cup 1/2 Duram Flour (or 00 Pasta)

  • 1/2 pound 1/2 Ricotta Cheese (drained)

  • 1 tsp 1 Salt

  • 1 1 Egg

  • 1/2 tsp 1/2 black pepper

Directions

  • Add all ingredients in a large bowl and mix together.
  • Knead with hands for a bit until dough is firm and smooth.
  • Cut off a piece of the dough and roll into a thin log.
  • Run through a cavatelli machine.
  • Add to boiling, salted water.
  • Boil for 2-3 minutes.
  • Remove with a strainer and add directly to warm sauce.

Notes

  • The ricotta needs to be as dry as possible. A few days before making cavatelli, place your ricotta in a strainer, or cheese cloth, and suspend over a mixing bowl to dry out the ricotta.

Did you make this recipe?

Tag @appetitomagazine on Instagram and hashtag it with #italianfoodanddrink

Like this recipe?

Follow @Appetitomagazine on Pinterest

Follow us on Facebook!

Follow us on Facebook

Already a user?Log in

Thanks for reading!

Register to continue

See all subscription options

Read More:

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Appetito

Recipes

Cacio e Pepe Lasagna: A Via Carota Classic

The famed 10-layer cacio e pepe lasagna from Rita Sodi and Jody Williams of I Sodi and Via Carota, the perpetually in-demand Italian restaurants in NYC’s West Village.

October 11, 2023
Recipes

A Wild Mushroom Ragu Perfect for Autumn

A new Italian cooking school, Tutore, shares a recipe for hearty mushroom ragu that pairs beautifully with the season.

October 11, 2023
Recipes

Roasted Vegetable Mafaldine

In an excerpt from his entertaining new book, The Story of Pasta, Steven Guarnaccia tells the story of pasta shapes, such as mafaldine, a ribbon pasta with ruffled edges, which gets paired with roasted vegetables in this recipe.

October 11, 2023
See all posts