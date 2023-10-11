Make Your Own Ricotta Cavatelli
Tutore, a new Italian cooking school in Chicago, offers instruction on how to make your own Ricotta Cavatelli.
Stay in touch
Sign up for our free newsletter
More from Appetito
Cacio e Pepe Lasagna: A Via Carota Classic
The famed 10-layer cacio e pepe lasagna from Rita Sodi and Jody Williams of I Sodi and Via Carota, the perpetually in-demand Italian restaurants in NYC’s West Village.
A Wild Mushroom Ragu Perfect for Autumn
A new Italian cooking school, Tutore, shares a recipe for hearty mushroom ragu that pairs beautifully with the season.
Bona Furtuna
An Italian Cooking School Has Opened in Chicago
A public cooking school from two industry veterans has opened in Chicago to encourage more people to cook Italian at home.
Roasted Vegetable Mafaldine
In an excerpt from his entertaining new book, The Story of Pasta, Steven Guarnaccia tells the story of pasta shapes, such as mafaldine, a ribbon pasta with ruffled edges, which gets paired with roasted vegetables in this recipe.