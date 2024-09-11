Skip to Content
Cocktails

How to Make OLIPOP’s Cherry Lime Delight Mocktail

The Queen of NA Cocktail Culture, Hilary Sheinbaum, shares a mocktail recipe featuring sweet and sour fruit and a popular soda-alternative.

10:04 AM EDT on September 11, 2024

Here's a sweet & sour mocktail from Hilary Sheinbaum that combines juices of cherry and lime with the pleasure of popular soda-alternative, OLIPOP.

Recipe by Hilary Sheinbaum
Servings

1

servings
Prep time

1

minute
Cooking time

1

minute

Ingredients

  • 2 oz. 2 tart cherry juice

  • 1/2 oz. 1/2 lime juice

  • 4-6 oz. 4-6 OLIPOP Cherry Vanilla soda

Directions

  • Add tart cherry juice, lime juice and OLIPOP Cherry Vanilla Soda.
  • Mix well.
  • Add crushed ice to the glass.
  • Stir gently to combine the ingredients.
  • Garnish with dehydrated lime or lime wheel.

