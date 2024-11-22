How to Make the Negroni Paradox From Miss Nellie’s

Sarah Tierney created the Negroni Paradox for the cocktail menu at Miss Nellie's, a restaurant and bar in NYC's Hell's Kitchen, near the Theater District and Times Square. Tierney and Andy Flynn develop the drinks for PMac's Hospitality Group, which operates more than a dozen restaurants and cocktail lounges in NYC, including Miss Nellie's. Here, Tierney, describes the cocktail's genesis and shares the recipe. Those bright red orbs? They're "Campari caviar"—see the recipe notes for how to make them using the plant-based gelatin Agar Agar.

The objective was to create a Negroni riff that would appeal to all people. Due to its dry, intense flavor profile, many people would opt for a sweeter, more crushable drink. So I incorporated the Solerno Blood Orange liqueur to add a sweet citrus note, whilst not moving too far from the dry finish.

A white Negroni was the goal to switch up the classic look but with Suze being a liquor of acquired taste, Luxardo Bitter Bianco seemed a more suitable pairing. Andy made the suggestion of incorporating the Cocchi Americano Bianco to bring us to the perfectly balanced finish.

When people think of Negroni's they immediately think of Campari and its deep crimson color, so why not incorporate it in the garnish? Hence the Campari Agar Agar caviar (which are also quite tasty) . This is also how the name "Negroni Paradox" transpired. It's a paradox to the classic in visual and in taste.

We asked our staff to describe the cocktail as "A Negroni for people who don't drink Negroni's" and seemingly the feedback has been great. People are surprised with its smooth finish while still maintaining subtle signature notes you would expect from the classic itself.

