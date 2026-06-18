Jonathan Bailey is the New Face of MARTINI’s Summer Campaign

Summer spritz season has a new leading man.

MARTINI® has tapped actor Jonathan Bailey as the face of its latest global campaign, introducing him as the brand's newest MARTINI Man. Filmed near Venice, Italy, the campaign highlights the easygoing spirit of aperitivo hour, pairing Bailey's charisma with one of the season's most popular cocktails: the spritz.

The campaign arrives as Italian-inspired entertaining continues to resonate with American consumers. Aperitivo culture has become a growing part of summer socializing, and MARTINI is positioning its Bianco Spritz at the center of the trend.

"Stepping into the iconic role of The MARTINI Man is an honour," Bailey said in a statement for MARTINI. "It's about stepping outside of your comfort zone, finding confidence in yourself and living joyfully."

At the heart of the campaign is the MARTINI Bianco Spritz, a simple cocktail designed for your favorite summer gatherings.