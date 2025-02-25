Think Pink: Cafe Commerce’s NA Drink The Crossroads

Dry January may be over but as the non-alcoholic trend continues, restaurants around the nation are adding booze-free options to their menus.

The Upper East Side’s recently opened Cafe Commerce is among the restaurants riding the NA wave.

One offering stood out on a recent visit to the restaurant, which is a fresh take on the West Village’s former resident Commerce, which was a resident eatery between 2008 and 2015.

The Crossroads, a pink drink that is gorgeous, visually, and equally as pleasing to the palate. The latest offering from the Swedish brand Gnista, the Pink Ginista gets its rose color from rhubarb, which is brewed with tea and botanicals

Owner and chef Harold Moore tells Appetito The Crossroads is designed for diners who are embracing the NA space without wanting to compromise on flavor.

"It’s bright, refreshing, and perfectly balanced, offering a seamless transition for anyone looking to explore the other side of cocktail culture,” Moore says.

Moore and his team shared the recipe for The Crossroads with Appetito for those who might be interested in trying it at home. We do recommend stopping into the restaurant for a bite if you’re based in New York City. It’s worth the visit.