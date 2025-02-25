Skip to Content
Appetito home
Appetito dark mode logo
Log In
Today's stories are presented by
Bona Furtuna
Cocktails

Think Pink: Cafe Commerce’s NA Drink The Crossroads

At the new Upper East Side hot spot Cafe Commerce, a gin-like NA cocktail showcases complex flavors in a rose-hued package

10:00 AM EST on February 25, 2025

Pink non-alcoholid drink

The Crossroads, a non-alcoholic pink drink from Cafe Commerce in NYC. Photo: Courtesy of Cafe Commerce

Dry January may be over but as the non-alcoholic trend continues, restaurants around the nation are adding booze-free options to their menus

The Upper East Side’s recently opened Cafe Commerce is among the restaurants riding the NA wave. 

One offering stood out on a recent visit to the restaurant, which is a fresh take on the West Village’s former resident Commerce, which was a resident eatery between 2008 and 2015.

The Crossroads, a pink drink that is gorgeous, visually, and equally as pleasing to the palate. The latest offering from the Swedish brand Gnista, the Pink Ginista gets its rose color from rhubarb, which is brewed with tea and botanicals

Owner and chef Harold Moore tells Appetito The Crossroads is designed for diners who are embracing the NA space without wanting to compromise on flavor.

"It’s bright, refreshing, and perfectly balanced, offering a seamless transition for anyone looking to explore the other side of cocktail culture,” Moore says.

Moore and his team shared the recipe for The Crossroads with Appetito for those who might be interested in trying it at home. We do recommend stopping into the restaurant for a bite if you’re based in New York City. It’s worth the visit.

The Crossroads NA Cocktail

The Crossroads NA Cocktail

Recipe by Cafe Commerce
0.0 from 0 votes
Servings

1

servings
Prep time

5

minutes
Cooking time

0

minutes

Ingredients

  • 2 oz 2 Pink Ginista

  • 3/4 3/4 Lemon Juice

  • 3/4 3/4 Cranberry Juice

  • 1 Dash 1 saline

  • 1/2 1/2 Simple Syrup

Directions

  • Shake the ingredients.
  • Serve up.

Did you make this recipe?

Tag @appetitomagazine on Instagram and hashtag it with #italianfoodanddrink

Like this recipe?

Follow @Appetitomagazine on Pinterest

Follow us on Facebook!

Follow us on Facebook

Read More:

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Appetito

Recipes

Two Types of Meatballs from a Brooklyn Cookbook

The author of an Italian cookbook with Brooklyn Roots shares her recipe for meatballs that has various uses and preparations.

February 25, 2025
Features

The Siano Family Brings Authentic Mozzarella to America

Learn about a fresh mozzarella company in Charlotte, NC owned and operated by a family from the Italian region of Campania.

February 24, 2025
Sunday Shop

Sunday Shop: Greenleaf, BetterMe, Alpina at Eataly

Morgan Hines seeks out the best in not only food and drink but style, housewares, and more. Welcome to Appetito’s Sunday Shop!

February 23, 2025
See all posts