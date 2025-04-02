How to Make a Famed Stuffed Pasta from a Florence Restaurant

This recipe is part of my "From Restaurant to Recipes" series, where I try to recreate some of the most popular dishes from restaurants around the world—whether I’ve seen them online or experienced them in person.

I’ve always had a passion for recreating dishes, breaking them down, and bringing a taste of different places into my own kitchen.

La Giostra's pear ravioli is one of Florence’s most iconic dishes, known worldwide for its unique balance of sweet and savory. While I’ve never been to Florence myself, my family has, and they’ve always talked about how special this dish is.

I wanted to recreate it for them, at a Tortelli, to bring a little piece of that experience home.