How to Make a Messy Giuseppe, an Italian Twist on the Sloppy Joe

The Messy Giuseppe is an interpretation of the classic Sloppy Joe sandwich with a playful and decidedly Italian twist.

10:00 AM EDT on April 22, 2025

The Messy Giuseppe from Danielle Simone Arata.

Joes are one of those childhood meals that just stick with you. They are comforting and chaotic, kind of like an Italian family, in the best way. They are the kind of meal you throw together on a weeknight and somehow end up licking your fingers. Growing up my mom made us the classic version with that sweet tangy sauce piled onto soft buns. As I continue to make them today, it only felt right to get playful with it. So, let me explain this special variation. It’s got an Italian twist that feels just a little more grown up, while still giving off major comfort food energy.

Meet Messy Giuseppe. He’s got the same dramatic attitude as a Sloppy Joe but trades in ketchup for tomato paste, dried oregano, Calabrian chili and a splash of red wine vinegar to tie it all together. I use ground pork for the richness, but ground beef, turkey, or bison would totally work. The sauce cooks down until it’s thick, savory, and just messy enough to live up to the name.

And instead of topping it with cheese, I stir shredded mozzarella right into the meat, so it melts into every bite. Serve it on toasted ciabatta with a crisp salad, and dinner’s all set. It’s the same sloppy sandwich energy, but Giuseppe is here now, and Italians don’t mess around in the kitchen.

Messy Giuseppe

Recipe by Danielle Simone Arata
Servings

4

servings
Prep time

10

minutes
Cooking time

25

minutes

Ingredients

  • 1 pound 1 ground pork

  • 1 tablespoon 1 olive oil

  • 1/2 1/2 yellow onion, finely chopped

  • 2-3 2-3 mini bell peppers, finely chopped (or 1 bell pepper)

  • 2 cloves 2 garlic, minced

  • 1 tablespoon 1 tomato paste

  • 2 teaspoons 2 dried oregano

  • 1-2 teaspoons 1-2 Calabrian chili paste (or a pinch of chili flakes)

  • 1 teaspoone 1 salt

  • 1/4 teaspoon 1/4 black pepper

  • 1/2 cup 1/2 tomato passata or crushed tomatoes

  • 1 tablespoon 1 red wine vinegar

  • 1/2 cup 1/2 shredded mozzarella, or more if desired

  • 4 4 toasted ciabatta buns, for serving

Directions

  • Start by cooking a pound of ground pork (or use beef, turkey, or bison—whatever you’ve got) in a skillet over medium heat.
  • Break it up with a wooden spoon and cook until browned and fully cooked through. Use a slotted spoon to transfer the meat to a plate, and if there is a lot of fat (depending on meat of choice) carefully pour off any of the fat from the pan leaving a little behind for flavor.
  • Drizzle in a tablespoon of olive oil and return the pan to the heat.
  • Add the onion and peppers.
  • Cook until softened, then stir in garlic and let that go just until fragrant.
  • Stir in a tablespoon of tomato paste, a spoonful of Calabrian chili paste (or a pinch of chili flakes if you want less heat).
  • Let it all toast together for a minute before adding 1/2 cup of tomato passata or crushed tomatoes and a splash of red wine vinegar.
  • Add the cooked pork back to the pan, season with salt, pepper and oregano, and stir everything together.
  • Lightly cover and let it simmer for 5–10 minutes until thick, saucy, and flavorful, stirring occasionally to keep it from sticking.
  • Turn off the heat and mix in a generous handful of shredded mozzarella (about 1/2 cup or so, it will melt right into the meat).
  • Toast the ciabatta buns and pile the cheesy meat mixture right on top.
  • Serve immediately.

