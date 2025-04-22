How to Make a Messy Giuseppe, an Italian Twist on the Sloppy Joe

Joes are one of those childhood meals that just stick with you. They are comforting and chaotic, kind of like an Italian family, in the best way. They are the kind of meal you throw together on a weeknight and somehow end up licking your fingers. Growing up my mom made us the classic version with that sweet tangy sauce piled onto soft buns. As I continue to make them today, it only felt right to get playful with it. So, let me explain this special variation. It’s got an Italian twist that feels just a little more grown up, while still giving off major comfort food energy.

Meet Messy Giuseppe. He’s got the same dramatic attitude as a Sloppy Joe but trades in ketchup for tomato paste, dried oregano, Calabrian chili and a splash of red wine vinegar to tie it all together. I use ground pork for the richness, but ground beef, turkey, or bison would totally work. The sauce cooks down until it’s thick, savory, and just messy enough to live up to the name.

And instead of topping it with cheese, I stir shredded mozzarella right into the meat, so it melts into every bite. Serve it on toasted ciabatta with a crisp salad, and dinner’s all set. It’s the same sloppy sandwich energy, but Giuseppe is here now, and Italians don’t mess around in the kitchen.