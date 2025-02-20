How to Make Galletto Briaco, a Braised Drunken Chicken

One of the house specialties at I'Galletto Briaco is its namesake dish, the galletto ‘briaco, literal translation: “drunken rooster.” The recipe, a more or less well-kept secret, is a mix of herbs, aromatics, and wine that combine to produce a uniquely flavorful braise.

I believe the essence of the dish is intact in my take on the trattoria’s original. Come to my adopted village of Gaiole-in-Chianti to try the original at I’Galletto and/or my version available in my book, 20 Amici 40 Ricette; Friends & Food from the Heart of Chiant i .

"20 Amici 40 Ricette; Friends & Food from the Heart of Chianti" by John Bersani.

Pair this “drunken chicken” with a side of sautéed green beans, garlic, scallions, and cherry tomatoes for a wholly satisfying dinner.

For the wine, I recommend a Rocca di Castagnoli Chianti Classico Riserva DOCG “Poggio A’ Frati” 2018. This Chianti Classico riserva, produced by one of Gaiole’s signature producers, is a gutsy counterbalance to the wine and herb–marinated chicken.

Enjoy!