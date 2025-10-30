Skip to Content
Appetito home
Appetito dark mode logo
Log In
Today's stories are presented by
Bona Furtuna
Recipes

How to Make Grandma’s Crumb Cake

A nostalgic, buttery crumb cake that’s easy to make and even easier to love — inspired by the warmth of a grandmother’s kitchen.

10:00 AM EDT on October 30, 2025

Grandma's homemade crumb cake topped with buttery crumbs on a glass cake stand

Grandma’s Crumb Cake, fresh from the oven and full of buttery, golden crumbs.

When I was a kid, I spent countless hours in the kitchen. My grandmother would put me in the kitchen towel drawer since she didn’t have a bassinet. She would make me a mixture of flour and water — a kind of homemade play-dough — to play with as I watched her cook. I spent countless joyful hours that way.

To say I have been looking forward to cooking and baking with my son might be the understatement of the century. I want him to have all those same warm, wonderful memories of cooking and baking with me that I have. He is only two months old, but given that for most of the last year during my pregnancy I was sick, nauseous, and unable to eat much, I was especially excited for our first joint baking project.

And I knew this was the cake I wanted to bake — it’s the best crumb cake ever. First, it’s easy-peasy. Second, to those of us Italian Americans who grew up with company cake, this cake — dare I say it — is better than an Entenmann’s crumb cake, you know, the kind where the knife stays in the box? In fact, years back, I used to sell this cake to a café in Brooklyn. It’s that good.

It makes a great gift and is easy enough to throw in the oven when you have company coming. It’s also a fun way to spend time with the children in your life — even if they’re only two months old.

A Few Notes

The secret to this cake is the crumbs, and the secret to the crumbs is that they’re all butter. I prefer to use a European butter such as Kerrygold, as it has a higher fat content. Bear in mind that these crumbs are somewhat customizable, and your measurements can change a bit if you use another butter or prefer more or less cinnamon. I’ve even thrown a pinch of cocoa into the crumbs.

The cake itself is a riff on my Aunt Phyllis’ cake that I published last year. Feel free to add chocolate chips to the batter to make it extra special.

As always, let your creativity flow.

Crumb Cake

Crumb Cake

Recipe by Chiara Montalto Giannini
0.0 from 0 votes
Prep time

30

minutes
Cooking time

40

minutes

Cake:

  • 2 cups 2 flour

  • 1 cup 1 sugar

  • 1 envelope 1 lievito paneangeki (or 2 tsp. baking powder)

  • pinch of salt

  • 3 medium 3 eggs

  • 1/2 cup 1/2 milk

  • 1/2 cup 1/2 vegetable oil

  • 2 tsp. 2 vanilla extract

  • 1/2 bag 1/2 chocolate chips (optional)

  • Crumbs:

  • 8 oz. + 2 tbsp. 8 high fat butter, such as Kerrygold

  • 2 cups 2 flour

  • 1 1/2 cups 1 1/2 sugar (add more, depending on how much cinnamon you use)

  • 4-6 tsp. 4-6 cinnamon (or more, depending on taste)

  • 1 tsp. 1 vanilla

Cake:

  • Preheat oven to 350.
  • Put dry ingredients in bowl.
  • Add wet ingredients and mix.
  • Stir in chocolate chips, if using.
  • Bake in a greased and floured springform pan for 25 minutes.
  • You are going to add crumbs to the cake after 25 minutes, so don’t turn the oven off.
  • Crumbs:
  • Melt butter.
  • Combine all dry ingredients in a bowl.
  • Add butter and vanilla.
  • Mix to form crumbs.
  • Take the cake from the oven after 25 minutes, and add crumbs to the top of the cake.
  • Bake an additional 15 minutes or until knife inserted in the center comes out clean.

Did you make this recipe?

Tag @appetitomagazine on Instagram and hashtag it with #italianfoodanddrink

Like this recipe?

Follow @Appetitomagazine on Pinterest

Follow us on Facebook!

Follow us on Facebook

Read More:

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Appetito

News

Glen Powell Launches Smash Kitchen Organic Olive Oil at Walmart

Glen Powell brings an Italian-inspired touch to America’s kitchens with Smash Kitchen’s new organic oils.

October 30, 2025
Features

La Tazza D’Oro Opens in NYC

Authentic Italian coffee culture arrives in Gramercy with capolavoro macchiatos, buttery pastries, and a welcoming neighborhood spirit.

October 30, 2025
Recipes

How to Make Nonna’s Soup Squares

Made with just five ingredients, these cheesy soup squares add flavor, comfort, and nostalgia to every spoonful.

October 29, 2025
Features

Roero, Where Art Thou? In the Hills and Hollows of Piemonte…

Our Editor-in-Chief visits an unfamiliar subzone in Piemonte and discovers hidden gems of both red and white varietals.

October 28, 2025
News

Abbiocco Brings Italian-Inspired Comfort to Maine

At Abbiocco, owner Cole Curcio blends Italian inspiration with Maine warmth, serving house-made pasta, crafted cocktails, and a feeling that’s all family.

October 28, 2025
See all posts