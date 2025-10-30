How to Make Grandma’s Crumb Cake

When I was a kid, I spent countless hours in the kitchen. My grandmother would put me in the kitchen towel drawer since she didn’t have a bassinet. She would make me a mixture of flour and water — a kind of homemade play-dough — to play with as I watched her cook. I spent countless joyful hours that way.

To say I have been looking forward to cooking and baking with my son might be the understatement of the century. I want him to have all those same warm, wonderful memories of cooking and baking with me that I have. He is only two months old, but given that for most of the last year during my pregnancy I was sick, nauseous, and unable to eat much, I was especially excited for our first joint baking project.

And I knew this was the cake I wanted to bake — it’s the best crumb cake ever. First, it’s easy-peasy. Second, to those of us Italian Americans who grew up with company cake, this cake — dare I say it — is better than an Entenmann’s crumb cake, you know, the kind where the knife stays in the box? In fact, years back, I used to sell this cake to a café in Brooklyn. It’s that good.

It makes a great gift and is easy enough to throw in the oven when you have company coming. It’s also a fun way to spend time with the children in your life — even if they’re only two months old.

A Few Notes

The secret to this cake is the crumbs, and the secret to the crumbs is that they’re all butter. I prefer to use a European butter such as Kerrygold, as it has a higher fat content. Bear in mind that these crumbs are somewhat customizable, and your measurements can change a bit if you use another butter or prefer more or less cinnamon. I’ve even thrown a pinch of cocoa into the crumbs.

The cake itself is a riff on my Aunt Phyllis’ cake that I published last year. Feel free to add chocolate chips to the batter to make it extra special.

As always, let your creativity flow.