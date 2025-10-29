Skip to Content
How to Make Nonna’s Soup Squares

Made with just five ingredients, these cheesy soup squares add flavor, comfort, and nostalgia to every spoonful.

9:00 AM EDT on October 29, 2025

A warm bowl of soup with Nonna’s soup squares for extra flavor and comfort.

Do you have something that instantly transports you back to a specific moment in life? We all do, right? Now close your eyes and imagine tasting that special bite that takes you straight back to that memory. It’s incredible how food can do that.

These soup squares were pure excitement in my childhood. Every visit with Nonna meant hoping she’d make them that day. And if she hadn’t, there was always a stash tucked away in the freezer, ready to go. Food at Nonna’s always felt like the best meals—everything was my favorite—but these stood out, especially for something so simple. Maybe it was because they were unique, something we only ate there. That anticipation made them feel even more special.

I’m calling them soup squares because, to be honest, I don’t even remember them having a name. Cheese squares, cheese puffs, soup croutons—any of those would work—but what matters most is how incredibly easy they are to make. With just five ingredients, you can whip them up quickly and store them long-term for whenever you need them. They may be just a soup garnish, but their impact transforms any broth-based soup with warm, umami flavor. Kids absolutely love them, but if you’re a cheese-loving grown-up, I urge you to give them a try this soup season and experience the comfort in every spoonful.

Nonna's Soup Squares

Recipe by Danielle Simone Arata, Danimade Kitchen
Prep time

30

minutes
Cooking time

15

minutes

Ingredients

  • 4 4 eggs

  • 3 3 handfuls of grated Parmigiano cheese

  • 1/4 cup 1/4 all-purpose flour

  • 1 tsp. 1 baking powder

  • 1-2 tbsp. 1-2 freshly chopped Italian parsley (optional)

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 350 degrees.
  • Line a 9 X 12 baking sheet or dish with parchment paper. Using the paper is important and helpful for removing when done.
  • In a small mixing bowl, whisk together all the ingredients until combined: eggs, cheese, flour, baking powder and parsley, if using.
  • Pour onto the baking dish and spread into an even layer.
  • Bake for 15 minutes, or until cooked through and golden.
  • Remove from the oven, let cool, then cut lines horizontally and vertically to create mini squares.
  • Place the cubes in a freezer-safe container to store until you are ready to use them, or simply in an airtight container in the fridge.
  • Use as a garnish in pastina, brodo, or chicken soup.

