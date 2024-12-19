Skip to Content
L’Americana’s Saffron Risotto With Lobster for a Luxe Winter Dish

Here’s how to make a lobster risotto dish that’s sure to warm you up on a cold night, courtesy of Manhattan restaurant L’Americana.

9:00 AM EST on December 19, 2024

Lobster Risotto

Saffron risotto with lobsters from L’Americana in NYC. Photo: Joanna Lin

Having grown up in New England, lobster always reminds me of summer. After all, the warm butter-forward lobster roll is a quintessential dish from Connecticut to Maine. 

But lobster can be used in many other dishes as well—including risotto, a winter favorite. 

And L’Americana, which opened earlier this year in Gramercy, has just the recipe for those who are ready to enjoy lobster in the colder months. 

The recipe comes from Chef Michael Gutowski and Chef Tomas Roldán of L’Americana. 

“This luxurious saffron risotto combines the richness of lobster with the brightness of corn and the peppery tang of purslane,” the two write in an email to Appetito.

Corn and purslane, which is what they call a “highly nutritious and underutilized plant,” are a pairing that offer depth and vibrancy. 

The chefs continue: “Together, they provide a perfect contrast to the creamy risotto base, showcasing the harmony between bold flavors and delicate textures.”

L’Americana kindly shares its recipe for those cooking at home this season — but Appetito does recommend stopping in to visit the restaurant in person if possible, and if you do, don’t skip the cocktail menu before trying this lobster risotto.

Note: For best results, the chefs suggest using Acquerello risotto rice. You can find whole lobsters at your local seafood store or at some supermarkets, or you can order live lobsters online from LobsterAnywhere.

Saffron Risotto With Lobster

Saffron Risotto With Lobster

Recipe by Chef Michael Gutowski and Chef Tomas Roldán of L’Americana
0.0 from 0 votes
Servings

4

servings
Prep time

45

minutes
Cooking time

45

minutes

Ingredients

  • For the Lobster Stock

  • 2 2 lobster shells (from cooked whole lobsters)

  • 1 1 onion, roughly chopped

  • 1 1 carrot, roughly chopped

  • 1 1 celery stalk, roughly chopped

  • 1 1 fennel bulb, roughly chopped (reserve fronds for garnish)

  • 2 2 garlic cloves, crushed

  • 8 oz 8 canned peeled whole plum tomatoes

  • 1 cup 1 white wine

  • 6 cups 6 water

  • 2 sprigs 2 fresh thyme

  • 1 1 bay leaf

  • 6 6 -8 black peppercorns

  • For the Risotto

  • 2 cups 2 Acquerello risotto rice

  • 1 small 1 onion, finely diced

  • 2 2 garlic cloves, minced

  • 2 tablespoons 2 olive oil

  • 1 tablespoon 1 unsalted butter

  • 1/2 cup 1/2 dry white wine

  • 2 tablespoons 2 Apologue Saffron Liqueur

  • 4 cups 4 lobster stock (kept warm)

  • Pinch saffron threads, soaked in 2 tablespoons warm water

  • 1/2 cup 1/2 grated Parmesan cheese

  • Salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste

  • Purslane (for garnish)

  • 1 1 corn cob (roasted, kernels removed)

  • 1 1 zucchini (small diced)

  • Lemon zest (for garnish)

  • For the Lobster

  • 2 2 whole lobsters (about 1.5 lb each; meat diced)

  • Salt and pepper, to taste

  • Fresh parsley, finely chopped

Directions

  • Prepare the Lobster Meat
  • Boil the lobsters in salted water for 6 minutes.
  • Remove the meat from the shells and dice into bite-sized pieces. Reserve the shells for the stock.
  • Prepare the Lobster Stock
  • Heat a large pot over medium-high heat with a drizzle of olive oil.
  • Add the reserved lobster shells and sauté until fragrant and slightly browned.
  • Stir in the onion, carrot, celery, fennel, and garlic. Cook for 4-5 minutes.
  • Add the tomatoes and cook for 2 minutes, then deglaze with the white
  • Pour in the water, add thyme, bay leaf, and peppercorns. Simmer for 45-60 minutes.
  • Strain the stock through a fine sieve, discard the solids, and keep the stock warm.
  • Cook the Risotto
  • Heat olive oil and butter in a heavy-bottomed saucepan over medium heat.
  • Sauté the onion and garlic until translucent.
  • Stir in the Acquerello rice and cook for 2-3 minutes, lightly toasting the grains.
  • Deglaze the pan with white wine, stirring until absorbed. Add the saffron water.
  • Gradually add the warm lobster stock, one ladleful at a time, stirring constantly. Allow each addition to absorb before adding the next.
  • After 15 minutes, when the rice is al dente, stir in the Apologue Saffron Liqueur, Parmesan cheese, corn kernels, and zucchini.
  • Season with salt and pepper to taste. Stir in the diced lobster meat and heat gently until just opaque.
  • Assemble the Dish
  • Spoon the saffron risotto onto plates or into bowls.
  • Top with additional lobster pieces, if desired.
  • Garnish with purslane, fennel fronds, lemon zest, and fresh parsley. Sprinkle with extra Parmesan, if desired.

