L’Americana’s Saffron Risotto With Lobster for a Luxe Winter Dish

Having grown up in New England, lobster always reminds me of summer. After all, the warm butter-forward lobster roll is a quintessential dish from Connecticut to Maine.

But lobster can be used in many other dishes as well—including risotto, a winter favorite.

And L’Americana, which opened earlier this year in Gramercy, has just the recipe for those who are ready to enjoy lobster in the colder months.

The recipe comes from Chef Michael Gutowski and Chef Tomas Roldán of L’Americana.

“This luxurious saffron risotto combines the richness of lobster with the brightness of corn and the peppery tang of purslane,” the two write in an email to Appetito.

Corn and purslane, which is what they call a “highly nutritious and underutilized plant,” are a pairing that offer depth and vibrancy.

The chefs continue: “Together, they provide a perfect contrast to the creamy risotto base, showcasing the harmony between bold flavors and delicate textures.”

L’Americana kindly shares its recipe for those cooking at home this season — but Appetito does recommend stopping in to visit the restaurant in person if possible, and if you do, don’t skip the cocktail menu before trying this lobster risotto.

Note: For best results, the chefs suggest using Acquerello risotto rice. You can find whole lobsters at your local seafood store or at some supermarkets, or you can order live lobsters online from LobsterAnywhere.

