Casarecce with Pesto and Crispy Calamari from Lido

Pesto pasta, traditionally served with potatoes and green beans, is synonymous with Ligurian cuisine. In this seafood-inspired version, Casarecce with Pesto and Crispy Calamari, calamari replaces the vegetables—its slight chew gives a satisfying texture that complements the al dente pasta while the natural salinity evokes the freshness of the sea. When sautéing the calamari, cook it in batches to allow it to shed its moisture without steaming so it crisps beautifully.

A vibrant, green sauce with deep roots tied to the Ligurian coast, where basil grows abundantly in the sun-drenched hills, pesto’s flavor is enhanced by the salty sea breeze. Today this classic sauce is favored around the world and can be used in a variety of ways. Whether tossed with pasta, drizzled over vegetables, or swirled into soups, pesto adds a burst of herbaceous brightness to any dish.

Excerpted with permission from Lido: Recipes and Stories from Italy's Beach Clubs by Melissa Pellegrino and Matthew Scialabba, published by ‎Hardie Grant North America, March 2026.

Read more about Lido: Recipes and Stories from Italy's Beach Club, a peek into the food and culture of Italy's beach clubs.

Pin Print Casarecce Pasta with Pesto & Crispy Calamari Recipe by Melissa Pellegrino and Matthew Scialabba







0.0 from 0 votes Servings 4 servings Prep time 30 minutes Cooking time 40 minutes Excerpted with permission from Lido: Recipes and Stories from Italy's Beach Clubs by Melissa Pellegrino and Matthew Scialabba, published by ‎Hardie Grant North America, March 2026. Ingredients for pasta and calamari 1 lb. 1 cleaned calamari bodies and tentacles

Kosher salt

12 oz. 12 casarecce pasta

4 tbsp. 4 extra virgin olive oil

1/2 cup 1/2 pesto (see instructions below)

pinch of red pepper flakes (optional)

1 1 lemon, cut into wedges for serving

Ingredients for pesto

Kosher salt

7 oz. 7 fresh basil leaves

2 cups 2 finely grated Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese (on a microplane)

2 1/2 oz. 2 1/2 toasted pine nuts

1/2 cup 1/2 extra virgin olive oil

bowl of ice water Directions for pasta and calamari Blot the calamari with paper towels to remove excess moisture.

Slice the bodies into ¼-inch rings and leave the tentacles whole.

Bring a large pot of salted water to a boil over medium-high heat.

Drop the pasta into the boiling water and cook according to package directions, stirring occasionally, until al dente.

Drain, reserving ½ cup of the pasta water. Set aside.

Line a sheet pan with paper towels.

In a sauté pan or skillet over medium-high heat, heat 2 tablespoons of the oil until it shimmers.

Add half of the calamari and a pinch of salt. Cook, stirring occasionally, until the calamari is crisped up around the edges and golden brown, about 5 minutes, then transfer it to the prepared sheet pan to drain.

Repeat with the remaining 2 tablespoons oil, a pinch of salt, and the remaining calamari.

Pour out the oil and wipe the pan clean with a paper towel.

Return the pan to medium heat. Add the pasta, ¼ cup of the reserved pasta water, pesto, and red pepper flakes (if using).

Cook, tossing often, adding more pasta water as needed, until the sauce evenly coats the pasta, about 2 minutes.

Cook, tossing often, adding more pasta water as needed, until the sauce evenly coats the pasta, about 2 minutes.

Directions for pesto

Bring a large pot of water to a boil over medium-high heat.

Add a generous pinch of salt and the basil leaves.

Return the water to a boil, stir to make sure the leaves are submerged, and cook for 30 seconds.

Drain the basil and immediately plunge it into the ice water to stop the cooking.

Drain again and squeeze the basil with your hands to remove excess water.

In a food processor, combine the basil, cheese, half of the pine nuts, and a large pinch of salt.

Pulse to lightly chop the ingredients.

With the motor running, gradually add the oil in a steady stream and puree until smooth.

Turn the motor off, add the remaining pine nuts, and pulse until the nuts are coarsely chopped and the pesto is slightly chunky.

Refrigerate in an airtight container for up to 1 week. Did you make this recipe? Tag @appetitomagazine on Instagram and hashtag it with #italianfoodanddrink Like this recipe? Follow @Appetitomagazine on Pinterest Follow us on Facebook! Follow us on Facebook