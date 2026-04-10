Casarecce with Pesto and Crispy Calamari from Lido

Pesto pasta, traditionally served with potatoes and green beans, is synonymous with Ligurian cuisine. In this seafood-inspired version, Casarecce with Pesto and Crispy Calamari, calamari replaces the vegetables—its slight chew gives a satisfying texture that complements the al dente pasta while the natural salinity evokes the freshness of the sea. When sautéing the calamari, cook it in batches to allow it to shed its moisture without steaming so it crisps beautifully.
A vibrant, green sauce with deep roots tied to the Ligurian coast, where basil grows abundantly in the sun-drenched hills, pesto’s flavor is enhanced by the salty sea breeze. Today this classic sauce is favored around the world and can be used in a variety of ways. Whether tossed with pasta, drizzled over vegetables, or swirled into soups, pesto adds a burst of herbaceous brightness to any dish.
Excerpted with permission from Lido: Recipes and Stories from Italy's Beach Clubs by Melissa Pellegrino and Matthew Scialabba, published by Hardie Grant North America, March 2026.
Read more about Lido: Recipes and Stories from Italy's Beach Club, a peek into the food and culture of Italy's beach clubs.
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