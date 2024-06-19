Making Olive Oil Cake for Musicians in the Wildnerness

Since trading in city life for a simpler lifestyle, I’ve had many enchanting adventures along the Hudson River. Last week's adventure came courtesy of an old friend, Hosanna Sophia Littlebird , and the band she's been recording with, the Brazilian Girls . It was with pure joy that I picked a wildflower to garnish the olive oil cake I baked in a kitchen just off the magical Clubhouse Recording Studio in Rhinebeck, NY. The studio owner, Paul Antonell, can occasionally be seen as a crossing guard for turtles meandering off the premises into the woods. The place is a naturalist’s dreamscape.

A trail presented itself to me after I opted for almond flour for the classic Tuscan dessert, Torta d'olio. There are several origin stories, but I was eager to learn more about how the cake evolved from its humble beginnings, so I reached out to my new friend, Chef Gaetano Arnone . I could have consulted Google, but the history lesson from the chef was way more interesting. I'm usually nervous in the kitchen because I'm not a chef, though I am summoned to cook for a select few on rare occasions. In this case, it was an invitation I couldn’t refuse.

Author Rona D. with her Olive Oil Cake.

Hosanna Sophia Littlebird's musical roots are classical and hip-hop, but she has recorded house tracks with Jellybean Benitez. She is also a jazz enthusiast with ties to the underground hip-hop scene in NYC, where she learned the art of recording with a small circle of guys at their rawest before they became icons (Mos Def and Q-Tip, to name a few). Add her parents into the mix of creative influences in her life.

Her father is a strong Native voice in his multifaceted work as a master storyteller, filmmaker, artist, author, and social activist. Her mother is Ukrainian, a devout Orthodox Christian, interior designer, and potter. I can't compare Hosanna's sound to anything else; she is a rare bird. She has been patiently honing her art, living a solitary and spiritual life as an indigenous woman in the woods.

The musicians and crew around the table during a session at Clubhouse Recording Studio.

Hosanna is an artist in the kitchen, too. She stepped in to help me rearrange the slivers of almonds I recklessly piled onto the cake. We had talked about swapping out white sugar, but I didn’t have enough time to experiment with another option. I was overwhelmed as a one-woman show preparing lunches and dinners for nine people. The menu varied from the West Indian home cooking I grew up with to Mediterranean lunch options, and a few variations of Sicilian potato salads and charred radicchio to accompany steaks for dinner.

The olive oil cake was the grand finale, for which I had the pleasure of stepping outside, sun on my face, wind in my hair, to pick a single weed in honor of an old friend and all the wildflowers flourishing in their sacred spaces among the lush green grass.

All Photos Courtesy of @humanphotography / https://www.instagram.com/humanphotography

Olive Oil Cake Recipe by Rona D.







5.0 from 1 vote Servings 9 servings Prep time 10 minutes Cooking time 40 minutes Ingredients 2 cups 2 almond flour

1/2 tsp. 1/2 salt

1 1 -1/2tsp. baking powder

3/4 cup 3/4 white sugar

2 2 egg whites

3/4 cup 3/4 olive oil

2 tbsp 2 lemon juice

zest of half a lemon

almond slivers for garnish (optional) Directions Preheat oven to 375°F.

Use a whisk to mix the dry ingredients.

Use a whisk to mix the wet ingredients.

Combine wet and dry ingredients in a bowl.

Transfer the ingredients to a cake pan lightly coated with olive oil.

Bake for 40 minutes.

If using, garnish with almond slivers before serving.