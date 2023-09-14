We developed this mortadella chicken meatballs dish as part of a special-occasion Japanese-inspired pasta omakase menu, feeling inspired by tsukune, the juicy chicken skewers popular as a drinking snack in izakayas. But it was so delicious that we now make these meatballs all the time, mixing ground chicken (ideally dark meat) and mortadella, the Italian-American version of bologna, which adds an extra dose of fat and flavor.

SERVING NOTE: These meatballs are great when rolled into a smaller size and served in chicken broth with pastina and a scattering of fresh green scallions and herbs on top, or in a sandwich with stracchino cheese and pesto.

Editor's Note: Appetito loves Don Angie , a critically acclaimed NYC Italian-American restaurant from Angie Rito and Scott Tacinelli . This recipe and adapted preface are from their book I talian American: Red Sauce Classics and New Essentials: A Cookbook.

Mortadella Chicken Meatballs







0 from 0 votes Recipe by Angie Rito and Scott Tacinelli Servings 8 (24 meatballs) servings Prep time 30 minutes Cooking time 15 minutes Ingredients 2 cups 2 nickel-sized chunks bread, crust removed (from about half an Italian-style loaf or small baguette)

1 cup 1 whole milk

1/2 pound 1/2 mortadella, roughly chopped

1/2 pound 1/2 ground chicken (preferably dark meat)

3 tablespoons 3 Roasted Garlic puree

1/3 cup 1/3 finely grated Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese

1 tablespoon 1 kosher salt

1/2 teaspoon 1/2 freshly ground black pepper

1/4 teaspoon 1/4 cayenne pepper

1/3 cup 1/3 thinly sliced scallions, whites only (4 to 6 scallions)

1 large 1 egg Directions Preheat the oven to 400°F.

Line a baking sheet with parchment paper and spray the paper with nonstick cooking spray.

In a medium bowl, combine the bread and milk and soak until the bread is thoroughly saturated, about 15 minutes.

Squeeze the bread in a clean kitchen towel to wring out as much milk as possible and discard the liquid. You should have about 1¼ cups of wrung bread.

Meanwhile, in a food processor, process the mortadella into small pieces, the same size as the ground chicken.

In a large bowl, combine the chicken, mortadella, bread, roasted garlic puree, parmesan, salt, black pepper, cayenne, scallion whites, and egg and mix by hand until well incorporated.

Form into 1½-inch meatballs (about 2 tablespoons each) and place on the lined baking sheet.

Bake the meatballs until golden brown and firm, and a thermometer poked in the center reads 160°F, about 15 minutes.

Serve immediately (and see also Serving Note for more suggestions). Leftovers keep, tightly covered in the refrigerator, for up to 3 days. Did you make this recipe? Tag @appetitomagazine on Instagram and hashtag it with #italianfoodanddrink Like this recipe? Follow @Appetitomagazine on Pinterest Follow us on Facebook! Follow us on Facebook