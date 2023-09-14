Mortadella Chicken Meatballs
The owners of acclaimed NYC restaurant Don Angie share a recipe for mortadella chicken meatballs from their acclaimed 2021 cookbook.
Stay in touch
Sign up for our free newsletter
More from Appetito
Saint Bibiana Brings Coastal Italian Cuisine to Savannah
Chef Derek Simcik is at the helm of the dining and bar options at the forthcoming Hotel Bardo in Georgia’s booming seaside city. Here he tells us about the journey that led to Saint Bibiana.
Celebrating? Try a Birthday Cake Negroni!
A Negroni with sprinkles? Aviation American Gin proposes a colorful spin on the classic Italian gin cocktail. Just add candles.
36 of the Best Italian Markets in the United States
A guide to where to shop for Italian ingredients and specialty items, or maybe stop in for an Italian sandwich, fresh pasta, and more.
U.S. Brand Fra’ Mani Wins 5 Medals at the World Charcuterie Awards
The inaugural World Charcuterie Awards announced the winner of its top prizes yesterday in London, and Fra’ Mani was among the top winners.