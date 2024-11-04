Skip to Content
Appetito home
Appetito dark mode logo
Log In
Today's stories are presented by
Bona Furtuna
Recipes

Penne Rigate with Lobster and Zucchini

A penne rigate with lobster recipe from the new Phaidon release, The Book of Pasta, compiled by Barilla.

By Academia Barilla

11:30 AM EST on November 4, 2024

penne rigate with lobster and zucchini

Penne rigate with lobster and zucchini. Photo: Gianmarco Folcolini

This penne rigate with lobster and zucchini from Barilla's new The Book of Pasta is a savory seafood dish that is perfect for a special occasion—or when you have leftover lobster meat in the fridge.

Phaidon recently published The Book of Pasta, which features more than 150 pasta recipes featuring 30 pasta shapes from the Barilla test kitchen, as well as history about the 147-year-old brand. The book is divided into five chapters, printed on colored pages that correspond with the individual topics: Everyday Gatherings, Gourmet Meals, Embracing Creativity, Living Well, and Spaghetti is an Icon.

This collection avoids the pitfalls of most brand-generated cookbooks. In fact, pasta aficionados will find surprises and inspiration with every turn of the page. The recipes feature artful yet straightforward photography, uncomplicated instructions, and creative ideas, along with insights into key ingredients such as zucchini flowers, specific pasta shapes, Prosciutto di Parma, and more.

There is also plenty of inspiration for new dishes to try, such as this penne with lobster.

Excerpted from The Book of Pasta © 2024 by Academia Barrila. Photography © 2024 by Gianmarco Folcolini. Reproduced by permission of Phaidon. All rights reserved.

Penne Rigate with Lobster and Zucchini

Penne Rigate with Lobster and Zucchini

Recipe by Academia Barilla
0.0 from 0 votes
Servings

4

servings
Prep time

30

minutes
Cooking time

10

minutes

Ingredients

  • 11 oz 11 /320 g farfalle or rigatoni

  • 6 tablespoons 6 extra virgin olive oil

  • 3 3 ½ oz/100 g leek, finely chopped

  • 3 3 ½ oz/100 g carrot, finely chopped

  • 3 3 ½ oz/100 g celery stalk, finely chopped

  • 21 21 ¼ oz/600 g tomatoes, peeled, deseeded, and diced (see page 26)

  • 1 1 ¾ oz/50 g Taggiasca olives, pitted

  • 8 8 ¾ oz/250 g fresh tuna, cut into 1-inch/2.5-cm cubes

  • 3 sprigs 3 marjoram, leaves picked

  • salt and freshly ground black pepper

Directions

  • Heat 3 tablespoons of oil in a pan with the leek, carrot, and celery, and cook for 3 minutes. Add the tomatoes and a pinch of salt and cook for 5 minutes, then add the olives to the sauce.
  • Cook the pasta in plenty of salted, boiling water according to the packet instructions.
  • In the meantime, sauté the tuna in a separate pan with the remaining oil over high heat for a couple of minutes until pink. Add salt and pepper, then add the tuna to the tomato sauce.
  • Drain the pasta when al dente, and serve with the sauce and a sprinkling of marjoram leaves.

Did you make this recipe?

Tag @appetitomagazine on Instagram and hashtag it with #italianfoodanddrink

Like this recipe?

Follow @Appetitomagazine on Pinterest

Follow us on Facebook!

Follow us on Facebook

Already a user?Log in

Thanks for reading!

Register to continue

See all subscription options

Read More:

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Appetito

Reviews

Appetito Review: Imarku’s 12-Inch Cast Iron Honeycomb Nonstick Skillet

Our Editor-in-Chief reviews the Imarku 12-inch Cast Iron Skillet and finds it very impressive in many ways.

November 4, 2024
Features

10 Must-Try Coffee Drinks to Order When Visiting Italy

When traveling to Italy, it helps to know the different types of coffee orders, from cappuccino to macchiato. Here's a handy guide to the best-known drinks.

November 4, 2024
Recipes

Michael Bublé Pairs Steak Risotto With a Honey Whiskey Sour

The pop superstar loves to cook his nonna’s red meat risotto, and suggests a cozy pairing with a sour cocktail made with Fraser & Thompson whiskey.

October 31, 2024
See all posts