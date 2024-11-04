This penne rigate with lobster and zucchini from Barilla's new The Book of Pasta is a savory seafood dish that is perfect for a special occasion—or when you have leftover lobster meat in the fridge.

Phaidon recently published The Book of Pasta, which features more than 150 pasta recipes featuring 30 pasta shapes from the Barilla test kitchen, as well as history about the 147-year-old brand. The book is divided into five chapters, printed on colored pages that correspond with the individual topics: Everyday Gatherings, Gourmet Meals, Embracing Creativity, Living Well, and Spaghetti is an Icon.

This collection avoids the pitfalls of most brand-generated cookbooks. In fact, pasta aficionados will find surprises and inspiration with every turn of the page. The recipes feature artful yet straightforward photography, uncomplicated instructions, and creative ideas, along with insights into key ingredients such as zucchini flowers, specific pasta shapes, Prosciutto di Parma, and more.

There is also plenty of inspiration for new dishes to try, such as this penne with lobster.

Excerpted from The Book of Pasta © 2024 by Academia Barrila. Photography © 2024 by Gianmarco Folcolini. Reproduced by permission of Phaidon. All rights reserved.