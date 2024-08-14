Perfect Panini: Zucchini Alla Scapece in Panelle

This zucchini alla Scapece sandwich recipe comes courtesy of Cathy Whims, a chef who has created a procession of excellent Italian restaurants in Portland, Oregon throughout her career. She currently owns and operates her flagship, the nationally acclaimed Nostrana; Oven and Shaker, a pizza and cocktail spot with two Portland-area locations; and Enoteca Nostrana, a wine bar and special events space. She is also at work on her first cookbook, coming in 2025.
This recipe is a riff on a street food dish from Livorno, Italy, called the 5 e 5, or Cinque-Cinque. The panino is typically served in a baguette-like bun and stuffed with the fried chickpea mixture known as panelle, which is then mixed with eggplant that’s either grilled or pickled.
Rather than replicate 5 e 5, Whims essentially remixes the concept of the sandwich. She makes a filling of zucchini alla scapece, which she likens to the Spanish or Mexcican preparation known as escabeche. Sliced zucchini rounds are lightly fried, then marinated in vinegar and herbs. Panelle, sometimes called Sicilian chickpea fritters, are sliced in half and stuffed with the zucchini mixture to create what Whims calls “a great little appetizer.”
While panelle is used as a filling in the Livorno panino, Whims got the idea to use it in place of bread as a sort of happy accident, when she mis-remembered a sandwich she tried from a Portland food truck.
As a bonus, the zucchini scapece and panelle recipes here make enough for the panini and for leftovers. Whims notes that the zucchini keeps for a week and recommends keeping on hand to use in sandwiches or on a cheese and charcuterie platter. She also notes that the key is to use small, young, fresh zucchini.