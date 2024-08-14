Perfect Panini: Zucchini Alla Scapece in Panelle

This zucchini alla Scapece sandwich recipe comes courtesy of Cathy Whims, a chef who has created a procession of excellent Italian restaurants in Portland, Oregon throughout her career. She currently owns and operates her flagship, the nationally acclaimed Nostrana; Oven and Shaker, a pizza and cocktail spot with two Portland-area locations; and Enoteca Nostrana, a wine bar and special events space. She is also at work on her first cookbook, coming in 2025.

This recipe is a riff on a street food dish from Livorno, Italy, called the 5 e 5, or Cinque-Cinque. The panino is typically served in a baguette-like bun and stuffed with the fried chickpea mixture known as panelle, which is then mixed with eggplant that’s either grilled or pickled.

Rather than replicate 5 e 5, Whims essentially remixes the concept of the sandwich. She makes a filling of zucchini alla scapece, which she likens to the Spanish or Mexcican preparation known as escabeche. Sliced zucchini rounds are lightly fried, then marinated in vinegar and herbs. Panelle, sometimes called Sicilian chickpea fritters, are sliced in half and stuffed with the zucchini mixture to create what Whims calls “a great little appetizer.”

While panelle is used as a filling in the Livorno panino, Whims got the idea to use it in place of bread as a sort of happy accident, when she mis-remembered a sandwich she tried from a Portland food truck.

As a bonus, the zucchini scapece and panelle recipes here make enough for the panini and for leftovers. Whims notes that the zucchini keeps for a week and recommends keeping on hand to use in sandwiches or on a cheese and charcuterie platter. She also notes that the key is to use small, young, fresh zucchini.

Zucchini alla Scapece in Panelle Recipe by Cathy Whims







0.0 from 0 votes Servings 4 servings Prep time 1 hour Cooking time 20 minutes Ingredients For the Zucchinia alla Scapece

2 pounds 2 small zucchini, (about four zucchini, approximately 8-oz each) washed and dried

1 tablespoon 1 sea salt

4 cloves 4 garlic, peeled and thinly sliced

6 tablespoons 6 finely chopped fresh mint leaves

6 tablespoons 6 white wine vinegar (or red)

Extra Virgin Olive Oil (this is a good time to use older vintages of olive oil that have been hanging out in the back of your cabinet)

For the Panelle

2 tablespoons 2 plus ¼ cup extra virgin olive oil

1 small 1 onion finely diced (about ¾ cup)

3 cloves 3 garlic, minced (about 2 tablespoons)

1 teaspoon 1 minced rosemary

3 cups 3 water

1 1 ½ cup chickpea flour

⅛ tsp salt and more to taste

Vegetable or Olive Oil for frying Directions For the Zucchinia alla Scapece

Cut end and stems of zucchini off then slice into 1/4 “ rounds. Place in a large colander and salt. Let drain over a bowl for 1 - 2 hours. Rinse quickly and dry well on kitchen or paper towels.

Meanwhile in a small bowl add mint and garlic to the vinegar; set aside while you cook the zucchini.

Take a sheet pan fitted with a cooling rack and cover with paper towels.

Heat olive oil in a large 10 - 12” saute pan over medium heat until hot and glistening (you are looking for it to reach about 350 degrees). You want to add enough olive oil to the saute pan so that it is about ¼ inch deep in the pan (I like a straight sided saute pan for this job, as I feel safer; no sloshing oil over the sides). Shallow fry zucchini in batches, until golden brown on both sides (about 10 minutes per side). Then remove to paper towels on the baking rack and repeat until all zucchini is fried.

Put zucchini in a large bowl and add vinegar mixture. Season with salt if necessary and toss well. Serve at room temp. Refrigerate any remaining but bring back to room temp before serving.

For the Panelle

In a medium wide pot with a heavy bottom, heat 1 tablespoon of olive oil over medium heat. Add the minced garlic, diced onion, and minced rosemary. Sauté until the onions are soft and translucent, but not browned, about 5-7 minutes.

Add the remaining 1/4 cup of olive oil and water; increase the heat and bring the mixture to a boil.

While whisking vigorously, slowly pour the chickpea flour into the pot to avoid lumps. Continue whisking until the mixture is smooth and well combined.

Reduce the heat to low and simmer the mixture gently for 5 minutes, whisking occasionally to maintain a smooth consistency.

Grease a quarter sheet pan (or any baking dish that is equivalent in size, about 13 x 9 inches) and pour the mixture into it. You are looking for the batter to coat the bottom of the pan about ¼ inch thick. Allow it to cool to room temperature, then transfer the tray to the refrigerator and chill for at least 1 hour.

Once chilled, remove the panelle from the tray and transfer it to a cutting board. Slice it into small squares (about 1.5 inches).

In a large pot or deep fryer, heat at least 2 inches of oil to approximately 350 degrees Fahrenheit.

Carefully fry the panelle in the hot oil until they turn golden brown and slightly puffed. This process should take about 5 minutes. Fry them in batches to avoid overcrowding the pot.

To stuff the panelle with the zucchini alla scapece:

Using a slotted spoon, transfer the fried panelle to a plate lined with paper towels to drain excess oil. Sprinkle lightly with sea salt. Using a small paring knife, gently cut the panelle open like a book and fill with about a tablespoon of the zucchini alla scapece filling. Serve hot.*

*if possible use the auxiliary burner of a gas grill to heat the oil and fry the panelle so you can take this activity outdoors. It's way more fun and much less hot! And your guests can mingle around while you hand them a hot panelle filled with the zucchini mixture. Notes The Panelle recipe makes about 24 fritters.

