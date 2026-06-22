Rigatonini with Andouille Sausage, Lacinato Kale and Cannellini Beans

What’s your pasta identity? I love asking people this question because it’s like a personality test that reveals how you identify yourself through pasta shapes. Mine toes the line between a long, curly mafaldine and a tubular rigatoni. Although I love the look of a mafaldine, I truly enjoy eating rigatoni far more! If only my family kept track of our YOY rigatoni consumption rates.
Below, I use rigatonini, similar to rigatoncini, a slightly narrower and longer version of rigatoni. I know— what? As if rigatoni wasn’t enough on its own, it has sub-categories too. Rigatoni is named after rigato, or "ridged," for its exterior texture. Based on that, there’s: mezzi rigatoni (shorter), rigatoncini (longer and narrower), tortiglioni (rigatoni but twisted), and elicoidale from Campania (spiralized lines). Each serves its own purpose.
I personally love a longer tubular rigatoni in a heartier recipe, like this one. This recipe is an amalgamation of beans, greens, and sausage topped off with a fluffy dollop of ricotta. And, better yet, this rigatoni shape is a perfect dipping vessel.
I also use unfiltered olive oil, which is typically better for raw applications like salad dressings and for finishing pasta or pizza. This is typically true because it contains olive oil pulp and has a lower smoke point, meaning it could burn more quickly. But it’s what I had on hand, and it was just as delicious as using standard filtered extra virgin olive oil. I just recommend watching your heat while cooking with unfiltered or extra virgin olive oil.
Looking for more summer recipes? Browse our latest seasonal dishes here.