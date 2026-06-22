Rigatonini with Andouille Sausage, Lacinato Kale and Cannellini Beans

What’s your pasta identity? I love asking people this question because it’s like a personality test that reveals how you identify yourself through pasta shapes. Mine toes the line between a long, curly mafaldine and a tubular rigatoni. Although I love the look of a mafaldine, I truly enjoy eating rigatoni far more! If only my family kept track of our YOY rigatoni consumption rates.

Below, I use rigatonini, similar to rigatoncini, a slightly narrower and longer version of rigatoni. I know— what? As if rigatoni wasn’t enough on its own, it has sub-categories too. Rigatoni is named after rigato, or "ridged," for its exterior texture. Based on that, there’s: mezzi rigatoni (shorter), rigatoncini (longer and narrower), tortiglioni (rigatoni but twisted), and elicoidale from Campania (spiralized lines). Each serves its own purpose.

I personally love a longer tubular rigatoni in a heartier recipe, like this one. This recipe is an amalgamation of beans, greens, and sausage topped off with a fluffy dollop of ricotta. And, better yet, this rigatoni shape is a perfect dipping vessel.

I also use unfiltered olive oil, which is typically better for raw applications like salad dressings and for finishing pasta or pizza. This is typically true because it contains olive oil pulp and has a lower smoke point, meaning it could burn more quickly. But it’s what I had on hand, and it was just as delicious as using standard filtered extra virgin olive oil. I just recommend watching your heat while cooking with unfiltered or extra virgin olive oil.

Print Rigatonini with Andouille Sausage, Kale and Cannellini Beans Recipe by Francesca Zani







0.0 from 0 votes Servings 4 servings Prep time 15 minutes Cooking time 30 minutes Ingredients 14 oz. 14 rigatonini

1/4 cup 1/4 unfiltered extra virgin olive oil

10 oz. 10 andouille sausage, cut into half moons

12 12 garlic cloves, roughly chopped

1 bunch 1 Lacinato kale, roughly chopped

1 15.5 oz. 1 can cannellini beans, rinsed and drained

whole milk ricotta for serving

pecorino for grating (a lot) Directions In a large skillet, over medium-high heat, heat olive oil.

Add sausage, and cook, stirring occasionally until crispy and golden, about 8 to 10 minutes.

Remove from the skillet with a slotted spoon, leaving oil behind.

Set aside.

Add garlic, saute until it begins to turn lightly golden (should be quick since pan is hot), about 30 seconds.

Turn the heat to medium and add kale, cooking until wilted, 4 to 5 minutes.

Add beans and sausage and stir to combine with kale.

Bring a large pot of water to a boil.

Salt water and add rigatonini pasta, cook until al dente, about 8 to 10 minutes.

Using a perforated spoon, transfer pasta and ½ c. water into the skillet with sausage, kale, and beans and toss to combine.

Serve with a dollop of ricotta (you can also whip and add more pecorino romano).

Sprinkle with lots of pecorino romano. Did you make this recipe? Tag @appetitomagazine on Instagram and hashtag it with #italianfoodanddrink Like this recipe? Follow @Appetitomagazine on Pinterest Follow us on Facebook! Follow us on Facebook