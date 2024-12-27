Skip to Content
Ring in the New Year with an Italian-Inspired Standing Rib Roast

Our EIC recommends a menu for staying in on New Year's Eve with an Italian herb-coated standing rib roast as a main course.

1:10 PM EST on December 27, 2024

I'm as likely to go out on New Year's Eve as I am to stay awake until the ball drops. That doesn't mean I don't want to celebrate the arrival of yet another year; I just want to do it on my terms.

My terms for New Year's involve staying home and cooking something decadent (of course, paired with comparable libations). This year, I'm feeling like a standing rib roast coated in one of the Italian seasonings I keep front & center in my pantry (such as Mama Rose's Herb Blend from our friends at Bona Furtuna).

I love these herb and salt mixtures for their convenience, yeah, but also the way they elevate the flavors and instantly make anything you shake them on Italian—even a classic hunk of bone-in beef.

And this hunk of beef is simple to prepare, and it fills your home with such a fragrance of meat mingling with the perfume of Italian herbs.

Now you know I won't be serving my Italo-fied version of standing rib roast with Yorkshire pudding (though, I must admit, I'll be saving the drippings for some baking on New Year's morning). Instead, I recommend pairing your rib roast NYE dinner with this quick, creamy polenta.

As for the food & wine match made in heaven, worthy of a special occasion, I'm pairing the meat and polenta with my favorite Brunello di Montalcino from Il Poggione.

And while I have you, why not get the party started with this chicken liver crostini with pickled shallots washed down with a Valdobbiadene DOCG Prosecco Superior from Nino Franco.

Whatever you choose to cook and wherever you celebrate this New Year's Eve, here's to good meals and good times in 2025!

Buon Anno!

Italian Standing Rib Roast

Recipe by Andrew Cotto
Servings

4

servings
Prep time

5

minutes
Cooking time

2

hours 

Ingredients

  • 1 5-6 lb. 1 Standing Rib Roast (patted dry and at room temperature)

  • 2-3 tbls. 2-3 Dried Italian Seasoning Mix

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 450 °F.
  • Rub the Rib Roast with the seasoning mix (to taste).
  • Roast, bone-side down, for 25 minutes.
  • Lower the heat to 350 °F and continue roasting for 16 minutes per pound (roughly 90 minutes).
  • Remove roast and allow to rest, loosely covered in foil, for 25 minutes.
  • Carve and serve!

Andrew Cotto

I am the co-founder and Editor-in-Chief of Appetito magazine. I like Italian food & drink a lot.

