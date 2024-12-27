Ring in the New Year with an Italian-Inspired Standing Rib Roast

I'm as likely to go out on New Year's Eve as I am to stay awake until the ball drops. That doesn't mean I don't want to celebrate the arrival of yet another year; I just want to do it on my terms.

My terms for New Year's involve staying home and cooking something decadent (of course, paired with comparable libations). This year, I'm feeling like a standing rib roast coated in one of the Italian seasonings I keep front & center in my pantry (such as Mama Rose's Herb Blend from our friends at Bona Furtuna).

I love these herb and salt mixtures for their convenience, yeah, but also the way they elevate the flavors and instantly make anything you shake them on Italian—even a classic hunk of bone-in beef.

And this hunk of beef is simple to prepare, and it fills your home with such a fragrance of meat mingling with the perfume of Italian herbs.

A standing rib roast halved.

Now you know I won't be serving my Italo-fied version of standing rib roast with Yorkshire pudding (though, I must admit, I'll be saving the drippings for some baking on New Year's morning). Instead, I recommend pairing your rib roast NYE dinner with this quick, creamy polenta .

As for the food & wine match made in heaven, worthy of a special occasion, I'm pairing the meat and polenta with my favorite Brunello di Montalcino from Il Poggione .

And while I have you, why not get the party started with this chicken liver crostini with pickled shallots washed down with a Valdobbiadene DOCG Prosecco Superior from Nino Franco.

Whatever you choose to cook and wherever you celebrate this New Year's Eve, here's to good meals and good times in 2025!

Buon Anno!