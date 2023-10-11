Skip to Content
Appetito home
Log In
Today's stories are presented by
Bona Furtuna
Recipes

Roasted Vegetable Mafaldine

In an excerpt from his entertaining new book, The Story of Pasta, Steven Guarnaccia tells the story of pasta shapes, such as mafaldine, a ribbon pasta with ruffled edges, which gets paired with roasted vegetables in this recipe.

9:00 AM EDT on October 11, 2023

mafaldine with vegetables and cheese

Roasted vegetable mafaldine. Photo: © 2023 by Simon Bajada. Reproduced by permission of Phaidon. All rights reserved.

This roasted vegetable mafaldine recipe comes from The Story of Pasta, available now from Phaidon Press. The book, with colorful illustrations and insightful storytelling by artist and author Steven Guarnaccia, is aimed at children, but it's enjoyable for all—especially when it features recipes such as this. "Mafaldine" is named after a princess, Mafalda, whose wavy hair is said to be the inspiration for this flat ribbon pasta with ruffled edges. (To read more about the author, check out our feature, Steven Guarnaccia Tells 'The Story of Pasta.')

And now for a laid-back supper of ruffly ribbons. Roast some vegetables in the oven while you cook your mafaldine, then toss everything together and presto! Buon appetito!

Roasted Vegetable Mafaldine

Roasted Vegetable Mafaldine

0 from 0 votes
Recipe by Heather Thomas Course: pasta, MainCuisine: Italian
Servings

4

servings
Prep time

15

minutes
Cooking time

25

minutes

Ingredients

  • 2 lbs. 2 cherry or baby plum tomatoes

  • 1 large 1 red bell pepper, seeded and cut into chunks

  • 1 large 1 yellow bell pepper, seeded and cut into chunks

  • 1 1 red onion, cut into thin wedges

  • 3 3 garlic cloves, unpeeled

  • 1/2 teaspoon 1/2 dried oregano

  • 5 tablespoons 5 olive oil

  • Salt and pepper

  • 3 1/4 cups 3 1/4 (12 oz) dried mafaldine

  • 3 1/2 oz. 3 1/2 thin green beans, trimmed and halved

  • A handful of basil leaves

  • 4 tablespoons 4 grated vegetarian Parmigiano Reggiano cheese

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 400°F.
  • Put the tomatoes, peppers, red onion, and garlic in a large, ovenproof baking dish. Sprinkle with the oregano and drizzle with the olive oil. Season with salt and pepper, then stir together with a spoon until everything is glistening with oil.
  • Roast in the oven for 25–30 minutes, until the vegetables are cooked and tender (see Tip). Squash the tomatoes with a wooden spoon or rubber spatula to release their juices. Carefully squeeze the garlic out of their skins.
  • Meanwhile, bring a large pan of salted water to a boil. Add the mafaldine and cook according to the package directions. About 4 minutes before the end of the stated cooking time, add the beans and cook with the noodles until just tender.
  • Carefully scoop a ladle or two of the pasta water into a bowl and set aside. Place a colander in the sink, then carefully pour in the cooked pasta and beans to drain.
  • Add the cooked pasta, beans, and basil to the roasted vegetables, along with 2 tablespoons of the pasta water. Gently stir to coat the pasta in the tomato juices and oil.
  • Divide between 4 serving plates or shallow bowls and serve sprinkled with the Parmigiano Reggiano.

Notes

  • Or try this… Use rigatoni, penne, or ziti instead of mafaldine. Instead of basil, stir in some chopped parsley. Drizzle with pesto before serving.
  • Adapted from The Story of Pasta by Steven Guarnaccia, with recipes by Heather Thomas (Phaidon, US .95, 2023)

Did you make this recipe?

Tag @appetitomagazine on Instagram and hashtag it with #italianfoodanddrink

Like this recipe?

Follow @Appetitomagazine on Pinterest

Follow us on Facebook!

Follow us on Facebook

Already a user?Log in

Thanks for reading!

Register to continue

See all subscription options

Read More:

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Appetito

Recipes

Cacio e Pepe Lasagna: A Via Carota Classic

The famed 10-layer cacio e pepe lasagna from Rita Sodi and Jody Williams of I Sodi and Via Carota, the perpetually in-demand Italian restaurants in NYC’s West Village.

October 11, 2023
Recipes

Make Your Own Ricotta Cavatelli

Tutore, a new Italian cooking school in Chicago, offers instruction on how to make your own Ricotta Cavatelli.

October 11, 2023
News

An Italian Cooking School Has Opened in Chicago

A public cooking school from two industry veterans has opened in Chicago to encourage more people to cook Italian at home.

October 11, 2023
See all posts