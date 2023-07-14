This Cipriani-Inspired Peach Bellini Spritz Will Transport You To Venice

Our aperitivo expert, Riccardo Massetti of Cremini's in Carroll Gardens, Brooklyn, has an endless array of spritz variations. This week, he takes us to Venice for the OG of bubbly cocktails, the Peach Bellini invented at Harry's Bar in Venice. He even recommends using the house brand Cipriani Peach Mix . Either way: Cin-cin!

Peach Bellini Spritz







0 from 0 votes Recipe by Riccardo Massetti Servings 4 servings Prep time 30 minutes Cooking time 40 minutes Ingredients 1 part 1 Cipriani Peach Bellini Mix (or peach juice)

1 part 1 Prosecco

1 1 orange slice Directions In a balloon glass full of ice, add 1 part Cipriani Peach Billini Mix.

Add orange slice.

Add 1 part Prosecco.

Stir.

Enjoy! Recipe Video Did you make this recipe? Tag @appetitomagazine on Instagram and hashtag it with #italianfoodanddrink Like this recipe? Follow @Appetitomagazine on Pinterest Follow us on Facebook! Follow us on Facebook