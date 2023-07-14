Skip to Content
This Cipriani-Inspired Peach Bellini Spritz Will Transport You To Venice

Be transported by our aperitivo expert to Harry's Bar in Venice for a classic Peach Bellini, a spritz of peach juice and prosecco.

11:53 AM EDT on July 14, 2023

peach bellini

The Peach Bellini spritz, inspired by a Harry’s Bar classic.

Our aperitivo expert, Riccardo Massetti of Cremini's in Carroll Gardens, Brooklyn, has an endless array of spritz variations. This week, he takes us to Venice for the OG of bubbly cocktails, the Peach Bellini invented at Harry's Bar in Venice. He even recommends using the house brand Cipriani Peach Mix. Either way: Cin-cin!

Peach Bellini Spritz

Peach Bellini Spritz

Recipe by Riccardo Massetti
Servings

4

servings
Prep time

30

minutes
Cooking time

40

minutes

Ingredients

  • 1 part 1 Cipriani Peach Bellini Mix (or peach juice)

  • 1 part 1 Prosecco

  • 1 1 orange slice

Directions

  • In a balloon glass full of ice, add 1 part Cipriani Peach Billini Mix.
  • Add orange slice.
  • Add 1 part Prosecco.
  • Stir.
  • Enjoy!

Recipe Video

