Why You Should Add Zucchini to Your Parmesan Library

Zucchini might not be the first ingredient that comes to mind when you think of a classic Parmesan dish, but it absolutely deserves a seat at the table. It all comes down to its texture, subtle flavor, and versatility.

As a spring and summer vegetable, zucchini is at its best when the weather starts to warm and farmers markets overflow with fresh produce. Its mild, slightly sweet flavor pairs beautifully with rich tomato sauce, creamy burrata, and sharp Parmigiano. And while it’s delicate, it’s also incredibly adaptable, zucchini soaks up the flavor of whatever you cook it with, while still holding its shape in baked dishes. That makes it ideal for a fresh, lighter take on a classic comfort food.

Zucchini brings balance, adding brightness and a garden-fresh note that cuts through the richness of cheese and marinara. It’s one of those vegetables that makes you feel like you’re eating something indulgent, but also doing your body a favor. In addition to the health factor, it’s so quick to whip up.

While I was tempted to salt and drain the zucchini, I was looking to keep this recipe fast and easy, so I skipped that step and it turned out just fine because my sauce was thick (I always have some homemade in the freezer), and the zucchini did not water it down.

This is something you can add to your rotation because of the simplicity and flavor!