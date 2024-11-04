Skip to Content
Appetito home
Appetito dark mode logo
Log In
Today's stories are presented by
Bona Furtuna
Reviews

Appetito Review: Imarku’s 12-Inch Cast Iron Honeycomb Nonstick Skillet

Our Editor-in-Chief reviews the Imarku 12-inch Cast Iron Skillet and finds it very impressive in many ways.

12:13 PM EST on November 4, 2024

Imarku skillet with spaghetti

Imarku’s non-stick frying pan.

When I received a 16-Piece Knife Set from Imarku, a Japanese-based brand with manufacturing facilities also in Europe and the U.S., I was quick to offer this stellar review. The same delivery included their 12-inch Cast Iron Honeycomb Nonstick Skillet, though I wanted to work with the pan a good while before reviewing, as pans can be tricky.

One of my pet peeves about pans is when the conductivity of heat diminishes over time in certain spots. I used the Imarku skillet regularly for over six months, and I am able to report that the heat distributes as evenly and effectively today as it did on day one. For this reason, and a few more, Appetito highly recommends the Imarku 12-inch Cast Iron Honeycomb Nonstick pan (also available in 10-inch and 8-inch, with all three available as a set on Imarku's website).

A chicken breast seared in an Imarku 12-inch Skillet.
A chicken breast seared in an Imarku 12-inch Skillet.

Searing is a major aspect of cooking. Creating that perfectly browned exterior is crucial for juicy interiors in pan fried dishes and the tenderness sought in slow braises. The heat on the Imarku pan comes quick and even, making searing a dream. This, I imagine, has to do with the sunken dimple crevasses of the honeycombs (hence the name) that create this consistent and even conductivity. This remarkable surface is also scratch resistant.

Adding to this experience is that Poly Oil Technology of the surface requires little-to-no lipid. The lack of required oil or butter reduces mess and makes for easy cleaning with warm water and a drop of detergent. There’s no scrubbing and never a need to soak. The wooden handle is detachable, so you can remove it if the dishwasher is desired, but the pan cleans so easily there’s really no need for this (though the easily removed handle can assist with storage).

The Imarku 12-inch Cast Iron Nonstick Skillet.
The Imarku 12-inch Cast Iron Nonstick Skillet.

The size of the skillet is also appealing, as it is wide and deep enough to deep fry boneless meat or vegetables. Speaking of size, therein lies the only potential issue with this pan: It’s heavy. Weighing in at just under 5 lbs., this instrument can require two hands to maneuver.

All in all, the Imarku 12-inch Cast Iron Honeycomb Nonstick Skillet is a superior product at an incredibly reasonable price, available on Imarku's website as part of a set with the 8-inch and 10-inch skillets for $129.99 or individually on Amazon for $59.99 (prices subject to change).

Buy via Imarku as a 3-piece set
Buy the 12-inch skillet via Amazon

Appetito may earn commissions from products featured in links to this story.

Already a user?Log in

Thanks for reading!

Register to continue

See all subscription options
Andrew Cotto

I am the co-founder and Editor-in-Chief of Appetito magazine. I like Italian food & drink a lot.

Read More:

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Appetito

Recipes

Penne Rigate with Lobster and Zucchini

A penne rigate with lobster recipe from the new Phaidon release, The Book of Pasta, compiled by Barilla.

Academia Barilla
November 4, 2024
Features

10 Must-Try Coffee Drinks to Order When Visiting Italy

When traveling to Italy, it helps to know the different types of coffee orders, from cappuccino to macchiato. Here's a handy guide to the best-known drinks.

November 4, 2024
Recipes

Michael Bublé Pairs Steak Risotto With a Honey Whiskey Sour

The pop superstar loves to cook his nonna’s red meat risotto, and suggests a cozy pairing with a sour cocktail made with Fraser & Thompson whiskey.

October 31, 2024
See all posts