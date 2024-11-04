Appetito Review: Imarku’s 12-Inch Cast Iron Honeycomb Nonstick Skillet

When I received a 16-Piece Knife Set from Imarku , a Japanese-based brand with manufacturing facilities also in Europe and the U.S., I was quick to offer this stellar review . The same delivery included their 12-inch Cast Iron Honeycomb Nonstick Skillet, though I wanted to work with the pan a good while before reviewing, as pans can be tricky.

One of my pet peeves about pans is when the conductivity of heat diminishes over time in certain spots. I used the Imarku skillet regularly for over six months, and I am able to report that the heat distributes as evenly and effectively today as it did on day one. For this reason, and a few more, Appetito highly recommends the Imarku 12-inch Cast Iron Honeycomb Nonstick pan (also available in 10-inch and 8-inch, with all three available as a set on Imarku's website).

A chicken breast seared in an Imarku 12-inch Skillet.

Searing is a major aspect of cooking. Creating that perfectly browned exterior is crucial for juicy interiors in pan fried dishes and the tenderness sought in slow braises. The heat on the Imarku pan comes quick and even, making searing a dream. This, I imagine, has to do with the sunken dimple crevasses of the honeycombs (hence the name) that create this consistent and even conductivity. This remarkable surface is also scratch resistant.

Adding to this experience is that Poly Oil Technology of the surface requires little-to-no lipid. The lack of required oil or butter reduces mess and makes for easy cleaning with warm water and a drop of detergent. There’s no scrubbing and never a need to soak. The wooden handle is detachable, so you can remove it if the dishwasher is desired, but the pan cleans so easily there’s really no need for this (though the easily removed handle can assist with storage).

The Imarku 12-inch Cast Iron Nonstick Skillet.

The size of the skillet is also appealing, as it is wide and deep enough to deep fry boneless meat or vegetables. Speaking of size, therein lies the only potential issue with this pan: It’s heavy. Weighing in at just under 5 lbs., this instrument can require two hands to maneuver.

All in all, the Imarku 12-inch Cast Iron Honeycomb Nonstick Skillet is a superior product at an incredibly reasonable price, available on Imarku's website as part of a set with the 8-inch and 10-inch skillets for $129.99 or individually on Amazon for $59.99 (prices subject to change).

Appetito may earn commissions from products featured in links to this story.

