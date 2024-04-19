Appetito Review: Imarku 16-Piece Knife Set

I didn’t realize I needed a new knife set until I acquired a new knife set courtesy of Imarku , a Japense-based brand with manuacturing facilties also in Europe and the U.S.

I’ve been using the knives regularly for over two months, and they have elevated my work in the kitchen due to assorted specialties and staggering sharpness. Even the Kitchen Scissors impress. Ultimately, everything about the knives makes life in the kitchen and at the table easier and more precise. Here’s how.

The knives, made of high carbon Japanese stainless steel, arrived extraordinarly sharp. This is evident to the touch (careful!) but mostly so in the ease in which they move through food. Compared to my old chef’s knife, which I used for pretty much every task, the Imarku blades require very little effort to achieve precise slicing. This is especially true with my new go-to blade, an 8-inch Chef Knife that I have to ease off on so as not to damage my wooden cutting boards.

The Imarku 16-Piece Knife Set.

I’ve also found the 7-inch Santoku Knife a dream for dicing. I often reach for the Paring Knife, serrated Bread Knife, the Boning Knife, and aforementioned Kitchen Scissors.

The six Steak Knives, also serrated, carve easily through meat.

The knives, entirely of stainless steel (handles included) are lightweight, comfortable to grip and attractive in their shine. All 16 pieces, which includes a sharpener and a handsome black knife block, look sharp (pun intended!) on my kitchen counter.

The Imarku 16-Piece Knife Set in their Knife block.

They are dishwasher friendly, but I wash my Imarku knives by hand as they clean so easily (and this way I can use them again sooner as opposed to later).

Perhaps most remarkable is that the 16-piece set can be had on Amazon for $99.99.

The Imarku 16-piece Knife Set is definitely Appetito approved!

[Note: Appetito may earn commissions from products featured in links to this story.]