Bona Furtuna
How to Work Birrittella’s Pizza Dough

Pizzaiolo Nicole Russell and Appetito Editor-in-Chief demonstrate how to prepare a package of Birrittella's Pizza Dough, from proofing to stretching—everything you need to know to make a perfect pizza, calzone, and other delicious kitchen creations.

5:49 PM EDT on October 9, 2023

Birrittella's dough

Birrittella’s Pizza Dough is available at over 1,000 supermarkets in the Northeast.

Birrittella's Pizza Dough is made and packaged to allow for easy use, from the freezer to the refrigerator to the counter. In Part 1 of this series from Birrittella's and Appetito, Nicole Russell of Last Dragon Pizza and star of Pizza Wars on First We Feast network joins Appetito Editor-in-Chief Andrew Cotto to take the dough for a spin.

