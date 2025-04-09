A Perfect Day in Genoa, Italy

A little bit of luxury, history and grit, Genoa has no shortage of character around each of its wondrous, winding alleyways. If you’re looking for an easy day trip while visiting the Italian Riviera or want to get out of Milan , consider the centuries-old trading hub of Genoa.

Nestled along the Ligurian Sea, the port of Genoa has a rich history of maritime trade dating back to the Medieval and Renaissance times, and the merchant energy can still be felt throughout the entire city. Boasting the grandeur of Rome and the cosmopolitan feel of Milan, Genoa is an enchanting and peculiar convergence of nauticality, fashion, and Ligurian cuisine.

Things to do, see & eat:

Piazza De Ferrari is the heart of Genoa, or as the locals call it “la città” of Genoa. The Piazza offers an impressive fountain and a world of vie to stroll down, each with its own unique personality and ambiance. The best way to experience Genoa is to quite literally get lost.

Piazza De Ferrari in Genoa.

Via Roma offers all of the high-end, luxury shopping that you would find in Milan with brands including Salvatore Ferragamo and Louis Vuitton, while Via Dante leads straight to Christopher Columbus’ home and a maze of medieval strade, or streets. The narrow streets, or carruggi, are busy with boutiques, shops and cafès that offer an eclectic mix of trinkets.

Genoa’s Strade Nuove, or new streets, are a Unesco World Heritage site – a collection of opulent homes that were built during the peak of Renaissance trade for its noble residents. The palazzi offer a window into the world of affluent trade families who have left their mark on the city with their architecture.

Genoa’s bustling port is a colorful and chaotic blend of old world and new culture, with an Eataly now at the center of it all. Tucked within the harbor, it’s the perfect place to enjoy an antipasto and prosecco while overlooking one of the most vital seaports in Italy and the world.

Eataly at the Port of Genoa.

The birthplace of pesto, Genoa offers all of the traditional Ligurian fare – from focaccia to farinata, the latter made with chickpea flour, water, oil and salt. Antica Sciamadda still uses their original oven from 1850 to prepare both specialties, as well as traditional torte made with fresh vegetables and cheese from the region. Located in Palazzo Squarciafico, Osteria Le Colonne is the perfect sit-down option for traditional Ligurian dishes, including fresh seafood options, risotto, and pesto pastas before heading back on the train.

Buona giornata!