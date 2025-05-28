The Ritz-Carlton, Georgetown offers elevated Washington, D.C. stay



While attending Georgetown University, I frequently took my morning jog along the Potomac River to the Lincoln Memorial and back. Along my route, I would often snake down from the hilltop through the neighborhood’s side streets, catching a glimpse of an impressive smokestack.

That smokestack is not only a characterizing feature of the area skyline, but it’s also the defining feature of The Ritz-Carlton Georgetown, Washington, D.C., a gorgeous, luxurious and comfortable property to lay one’s head while visiting.

And nearly eight years after finishing my undergraduate degree at Georgetown, I finally stayed at the hotel while in D.C. earlier this year to complete a review for Appetito.

I had always marveled at the hotel, especially while attending a close friend’s wedding there in 2023. But staying there took my appreciation to the hotel to an entirely new level.

Here’s what you need to know before booking a reservation at The Ritz-Carlton, Georgetown.

The Property

The Ritz-Carlton, Georgetown property was built in 1932. With its 130-foot smokestack, the building initially served as an incinerator for the city but was renovated nearly seven decades later, in 2003, to serve as a boutique hotel.

The lobby of the hotel is welcoming and chic, characterized by exposed brick, plush furnishings, a crackling fireplace and unique art.

The lobby of the Ritz-Carlton, Georgetown.

While at The Ritz, I stayed in The Presidential Suite that includes a king bedroom, dining room, living room, a balcony, a full bath and a half bathroom, too.

The bedroom, cast in relaxing, muted tones of grey, was equipped with two doors - each to a hallway, with one near the entryway to the suite and another linking the bedroom to the full bathroom and living room area. The centerpiece of the bedroom was certainly the king-sized bed with a thick comforter and soft pillows - a more than agreeable combination after a travel day or a night out in the area.

The primary bathroom was beautiful with a double sink, shower and tub with a separate room for a toilet and bidet.

The Presidential Suite at the Ritz-Carlton, Georgetown.

The list of amenities available at the Ritz is lengthy and includes a spa, a fitness center, meeting space, turndown service, dry cleaning, room service, wake up calls, children’s activities, free coffee and tea, bike rentals and more.

Onsite dining is also offered at The Ritz-Carlton, Georgetown.

And the property’s two restaurants, The Living Room and Degrees Bistro, are meant to make diners “feel at home.” Degrees Bistro offers artisanal options, and The Living Room presents small plates and exceptional cocktails (I’d highly recommend their cosmopolitan, a personal favorite).

Itinerary

It’s always an easy “yes” when I’m invited to return to my college town.

I was on double duty when I stayed at the Ritz to review the property for Appetito’s travel section. I’d also returned to the capitol for a friend’s 30th birthday party and some additional fun in the area.

I arrived on a Friday in the late afternoon to check into The Ritz-Carlton, Georgetown. The room was ready when I arrived.

After a little relaxation, my friends and I got drinks at The Living Room. We relaxed on lush couches in front of the sizable fireplace. The drinks were excellent, and the atmosphere was unbeatable.

By the time we arrived at Caruso’s Grocery, an Italian-American hotspot on 14th street, we were relaxed and fully enjoying ourselves with the workweek in the rear view mirror.

After a delicious meal, I returned to the hotel for a restful night of sleep before a full day ahead.

Saturday started with a long walk to Georgetown’s campus, including a stop for coffee, before meeting another friend for a coffee and neighborhood walk later in the morning. While on campus, I even stepped on the seal, a big no-no until after graduation.

Later, after showering and changing, my friends and I met up at Chez Billy Sud for brunch. The burger was a worthwhile order, and the space was adorable.

Then, after relaxing at the hotel, a period that even included a little nap, it was time for dinner at Barcelona Wine Bar. I’ve loved Barcelona for years, and on a Saturday night, it was popping. We enjoyed a selection of tapas, sangria (or gin & tonic for me) before moving to the birthday party.

Sunday, we hit Baked & Wired before returning to Union Station to head back to New York City on Amtrak.

It was a whirlwind weekend that I’d play on repeat if I could. The only thing missing was a stop at The Tombs, our beloved college bar.

Quick Recommendations

Below find bulleted recommendations of where to go and where to eat (some are repeated from above), if you’re more interested in a rapid assessment. I’ll also include a list of area Italian restaurants.

General recommendations:

Area Italian restaurants:

Bottom line

I would strongly recommend this property to anyone heading to the nation's capital for a weekend looking for an elevated stay.

The hotel is well-located, accommodating and tastefully designed. Luxe but not overdone, The Ritz-Carlton, Georgetown is an appealing option for any type of traveler.

I am already dreaming of the day I can return.