How Italian Photographer Laredo Montoneri Eats in America

Laredo Montoneri is a fashion and portrait photographer originally from Sicily, Italy. In 2010, he made the bold decision to move to the United States to transition from his corporate marketing career into full-time photography. He began his journey in New York City, where the vibrant creative scene became a playground for his growing skills. A significant milestone in his career came when he began working with Collection18, a top design fashion company in NYC. This experience allowed him to expand his skills while collaborating with leading creatives and fashion brands.

After 12 fulfilling years in New York, Laredo moved to Los Angeles, drawn by the city’s more relaxed lifestyle, open spaces, and natural beauty. Now based in LA, he continues to evolve his work.

Laredo’s photography career has flourished in the U.S., with his work being featured on major retail platforms like Macy’s, Nordstrom, and Target.

What was your first impression of the food when you moved to America?

My first American experience was in New York City, and everything there seemed to be bigger, louder, and more in-your-face than what I was used to. That energy was reflected in the food as well. The aromas on the streets were overwhelming—everything had a strong, bold scent. It was as if the food was designed to hit you from every angle, from cookies and ice cream to burgers, pastrami, and Mexican dishes. I noticed the flavors were often intense and hard to pin down, with ingredients blending into one another. It seemed like everything had to be extra sugary, buttery, or drenched in sauces and fats. It was quite the sensory overload.

Were you surprised by any of the foods, Italian or not, you discovered in America?

Surprisingly, I developed a liking for peanut butter, which wasn’t something I grew up with. If you get a high-quality one that’s just peanuts and a bit of salt, it’s actually quite good. I was impressed by how healthy it can be compared to some of our spreads, like Nutella. Peanut butter ended up being one of the pleasant discoveries I made in the U.S.

On a scale of one to 10, how do you rate Italian food in America?

If you’re sticking to the more touristy, folkloric neighborhoods like Little Italy in New York City, I’d give it a 5. However, if you explore a bit more and know where to find authentic Italian spots, the rating goes up to a solid 7. Of course, Italian restaurants here tend to cater to American tastes, so you’ll often find larger portions, extra tomato sauce, and ingredients that don’t quite match the original. The quality and freshness of ingredients are also different, which is something you start to notice over time.

Are there any Italian products that you wish you could readily get here that you can't?

Absolutely! I miss Caffè Borghetti, which is an Italian amaro made with real espresso. I also long for arancini, granite, and other specialties from Sicilian rosticceria. These are things that remind me of home and are hard to come by here.

What is your favorite Italian dish to make at home?

I’m not exactly a chef, and I don’t enjoy spending too much time in the kitchen. So when I cook, it’s usually something quick and easy—and not always Italian. But when I do get in the mood for Italian, I like to make classic pasta dishes like carbonara or cacio e pepe. They’re simple yet satisfying.

Are there any Italian places where you live that you like to go out to eat?

I live in Los Angeles, and two of my favorite spots are La Puglia and Colapasta in Santa Monica. I also love L'antica Pizzeria Da Michele in West Hollywood. Back when I was in New York City, Piccola Cucina —a Sicilian-owned restaurant—was one of my go-to places.

Any place you haven’t tried yet but want to go?

I am new to Los Angeles scene, so at the moment I don’t even know if there is some place I’d rather try, because all of the ones I was pointed to have been checked.

Is there a kind of cuisine, other than Italian, that you might go out for or make at home?

Sushi is probably my favorite non-Italian cuisine. I also really enjoy Mexican and Thai food. When I’m on road trips, I like to indulge in typical American fare—steaks, burgers, potatoes, cornbread. It helps me feel more connected to the experience, though I tend to keep it occasional, just to savor the local vibe.

Let’s get back to Italian food. The next time you go back to Italy, where's the first place you're going to go eat?

Besides indulging in some good home-cooked meals, I’d love to visit Capo Mulini, a small town on the Mediterranean coast near Catania. The restaurants there are perched on wooden platforms right over the rocks by the sea. Each one has its charm, so it’s really just a matter of choosing whichever spot inspires you that day. It’s the perfect setting to enjoy fresh seafood with an unbeatable view.