Talking Extra Virgin Olive Oil and Super Chocolate with Tuscany’s Armando Manni

Armando Manni of Manni Extra Virgin Olive Oil explains why most EVOOs are not virgins for long and how he makes "super chocolate" with Thomas Keller.

9:00 AM EDT on June 20, 2023

Photo credit: Jerek Pawlak

Tuscan Olive Oil Producer MANNI Extra Virgin Olive Oil, a certified Organic Toscano PGI, was founded in 2000 by Armando Manni.

MANNI Oil is the recipient of many prestigious awards, including the New York 2023 Gold Medal for Organic Olive Oil. We at Appetito are thrilled to share this video interview with Mr. Manni, conducted by our contributor Jan Busalacchi, which touches upon the science of what keeps Extra Virgin Olive Oil pure and also Mr. Manni's "super chocolate" endeavor with legendary chef Thomas Keller (and scroll down or visit our YouTube channel for drone footage of the MANNI property).

Photo credit: Jerek Pawlak
Aerial drone footage of the Manni olive groves.

