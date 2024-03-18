A Butter-less Colomba from an EVOO Estate in Bologna

This Easter, Palazzo di Varignana, celebrated for its award-winning extra-virgin olive oil from the Bolognese hills, is bringing a new creation to the U.S. for the first time: not just any Colomba, but an original Easter Sweet ("Dolce di Pasqua") that reimagines tradition.

In a bold culinary move, this creation completely replaces butter with Palazza di Varignana's own monocultivar extra virgin olive oil. This Extra Virgin Olive Oil Colomba not only achieves a lighter, more sumptuous texture but, contrary to expectations, enhances its softness even further. This exceptional pastry is the result of a collaboration with Gino Fabbri , a maestro of Italian pastry from Bologna.

Infused with Vargnano Monocultivar Nostrana di Brisighella olive oil, known for its bold aroma and character, the dough gains a delicate, airy quality. The oil's aromatic and fruity notes, alongside vanilla and candied orange, enhance the flavors. Nutrient-rich with Vitamin E and polyphenols, it's topped with crunchy almonds and sugar crystals, making it a sensory delight.

An adopted olive tree at Palazzo di Varignana.

The Palazzo di Varignana also offers a gift marrying the tradition of Easter to a commitment to the future and care for the earth. Their Adopt-an-Olive-Tree Gift Box not only promises a 3-liter tube of extra virgin olive oil but also extends a 10% discount on new oils for five years, a personalized tag with the olive tree's name, and the “Varignana Passport,” an adoption-confirmation certificate that allows the adopter to follow the progress of their very own olive tree and monitor the oil that it produces.

We at Appetito, having visited the property several times, attest to the quality of the products and the beauty of the estate.

The rolling hills on the property of Palazzo di Varignana.