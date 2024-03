A Butter-less Colomba from an EVOO Estate in Bologna

This Easter, Palazzo di Varignana, celebrated for its award-winning extra-virgin olive oil from the Bolognese hills, is bringing a new creation to the U.S. for the first time: not just any Colomba, but an original Easter Sweet ("Dolce di Pasqua") that reimagines tradition.

In a bold culinary move, this creation completely replaces butter with Palazza di Varignana's own monocultivar extra virgin olive oil. This Extra Virgin Olive Oil Colomba not only achieves a lighter, more sumptuous texture but, contrary to expectations, enhances its softness even further. This exceptional pastry is the result of a collaboration with Gino Fabbri , a maestro of Italian pastry from Bologna.

Infused with Vargnano Monocultivar Nostrana di Brisighella olive oil, known for its bold aroma and character, the dough gains a delicate, airy quality. The oil's aromatic and fruity notes, alongside vanilla and candied orange, enhance the flavors. Nutrient-rich with Vitamin E and polyphenols, it's topped with crunchy almonds and sugar crystals, making it a sensory delight.

An adopted olive tree at Palazzo di Varignana.

The Palazzo di Varignana also offers a gift marrying the tradition of Easter to a commitment to the future and care for the earth. Their Adopt-an-Olive-Tree Gift Box not only promises a 3-liter tube of extra virgin¬†olive¬†oil but also extends a 10% discount on new oils for five years, a personalized tag with the¬†olive¬†tree's name, and the ‚ÄúVarignana Passport,‚ÄĚ an¬†adoption-confirmation certificate that allows the adopter to follow the progress of their very own¬†olive¬†tree and monitor the oil that it produces.¬†

We at Appetito, having visited the property several times, attest to the quality of the products and the beauty of the estate.

The rolling hills on the property of Palazzo di Varignana.