Anto’s Pizza Puts Conway on the Map

Conway isn’t the sleepy little town you pass through on the way to the Grand Strand anymore. In recent years, it’s earned a seasonal nickname, “Halloween Town,” drawing crowds each fall for its storybook charm. But these days, there’s another reason people are making the trip inland. A delicious one.

Pizza. And not just any pizza.

At Anto’s Pizza Romana, a relatively new pizzeria in downtown Conway, the craft is taken as seriously as any culinary tradition in Naples or New York. This is not your typical takeout spot. It’s a technique-driven, competition-level operation built on heritage, precision, and an almost scientific devotion to dough.

Opened in 2024 by Anthony Ludovici-DeBrigida, Anto’s has transformed from a local newcomer into an international contender. It’s a rare trajectory; one that speaks not only to the quality of the product, but to the decades of experience and cultural roots behind it.

Anthony finishes a pizza by hand using family techniques and precise measurements.

Anthony’s story begins in the Northeast, raised in a family deeply embedded in the pizzeria business, with ties stretching from Philadelphia through New Jersey and Connecticut. His Italian heritage traces back to Monte di Procida, just outside Naples, a region where pizza is less a food and more a birthright.

After high school, he opened a pizzeria with his uncle, but life took a turn. Encouraged to pursue education, Anthony enrolled at the College of the Florida Keys to study marine science. For a time, he stepped away from the family trade entirely, spending seven years working with dolphins and marine animals in Florida.

But pizza has a way of calling people back.

While balancing marine biology work by day and bartending at night, an opportunity emerged when new owners asked him to run the bar he was moonlighting in. Drawing on family recipes and instinct, he quietly returned to the kitchen. What followed was a three-year period of rediscovery, refining his craft, reconnecting with his roots, and ultimately deciding to go all in.

That decision led him and his wife, a Coastal Carolina University graduate, to Conway. Encouraged by friends and drawn by the town’s growing energy, they found the perfect downtown location in a space previously occupied by another restaurant. Anto’s Pizza Romana was born.

But what sets Anto’s apart isn’t just its story, it’s the discipline behind every pie.

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Dough rests before shaping at Anto’s Pizza Romana.

Anthony is a certified pizzaiolo, trained through formal study at an Italian pizza school in Chicago, with additional hands-on experience in cities like Naples, New York, Chicago, Las Vegas, and Miami. Certification in this field isn’t symbolic - it requires rigorous testing in fermentation, technique, and adherence to traditional standards.

That expertise is evident in every detail of the menu.

Anto’s specializes in two styles: Roman “pizza al taglio” (a high-hydration, square pizza cut with scissors), and classic New York–style round pies. The Roman dough is hydrated to roughly 85%, resulting in an airy, almost cloud-like interior with a crisp exterior. The New York dough sits closer to 70%, offering the structure and chew that defines the style.

Both undergo a meticulous 48- to 72-hour fermentation process, enhancing flavor while improving digestibility.

Even the water is engineered. Using a specialized “New York Water Maker,” Anthony replicates the mineral composition of New York City water, an often overlooked factor in what gives Northeast pizza its distinct character.

Then there’s the oven: a precision electric deck oven by Moretti Forni, capable of maintaining temperatures above 600 degrees while rebounding quickly during high-volume service. The result is a perfectly charred crust - “charred, not burnt,” as Anthony puts it.

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A Roman-style pizza is prepared in a pan, reflecting Anto’s high-hydration dough.

Ingredients are sourced with equal care. Flour is imported from Italy, free of bleach and bromates. Tomatoes are non-GMO and grown in California. Cheese comes from Wisconsin’s renowned Grande brand. Sicilian olive oil and even beef tallow used for frying cutlets and zeppole, round out a menu that blends tradition with intention.

That commitment has not gone unnoticed.

In 2025, less than a year after opening, Anto’s took first place in the focaccia category at the Pizza World Cup in Rome, an extraordinary achievement, placing them ahead of top pizzaioli from across Italy and Europe. Closer to home, they were named Best Pizza in the Grand Strand the same year, and just recently at the International Pizza Expo in Las Vegas, he won first in the southeast and fourth in the world for the best cheese slice.

Imported Italian flours, including Caputo, are used in Anto’s dough.

The menu reflects both creativity and family pride. Signature pies like the Anto’s Classico, Pat’s Hot Honey, and a robust Meat Lover’s option are among the best-sellers, with each pizza named after a member of Anthony’s family - a nod to the generations that shaped his craft.

Despite the accolades, Anto’s retains the feel of a true mom-and-pop shop. On any given day, they produce around 200 pies, often selling out before their 8 p.m. closing time.

A slice at Anto’s Pizza Romana highlights the balance of crust, sauce, and cheese.

When I visited ahead of opening, the shop was buzzing with staff focused on knowing what would happen at 11 a.m., when hungry customers would start walking in. Before opening time, a line had already formed at the door.

In a town once defined by pass-through traffic, Anto’s has become a destination in its own right.

And in every crisp, airy bite, you can taste exactly why.