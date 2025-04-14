Appetito Interviews Lily Rivkin of Rooted Restaurant

Rooted, a fast-casual concept located near Madison Square Park in New York City, has quickly made its mark with its focus on simplicity, transparency, and mindful eating. Offering a menu with just seven ingredients or fewer, including olive oil as the only cooking oil used, Rooted embodies a philosophy grounded in nourishment, health, and simplicity.

Drawing inspiration from Mediterranean culinary principles, Rooted offers a modern approach to food that values transparency and mindfulness. I’m honored to sit down with Lily Rivkin to learn more about how she created Rooted and is making mindful eating and transparency accessible to New Yorkers.

The concept at Rooted centers around simplicity, with every dish containing just seven ingredients or fewer. What inspired this approach, and how does it reflect your overall philosophy for Rooted?

The Food Network was always on in my house. My mom would print out recipes we liked from a show, and we’d cook them together for dinner. But instead of following them to the letter, she’d simplify the steps and swap in healthier ingredients while never sacrificing flavor. She taught me that simplicity doesn’t mean bland; in fact, it can elevate the natural flavors of vegetables. Even now, I’m amazed by how many patrons don’t believe us when we say most of our dishes have just four ingredients.

Olive oil is a key component of your menu, and it’s the only oil used in your kitchen. Mediterranean cuisine has long celebrated this ingredient for its health benefits. How does olive oil fit into the Rooted mission of healthful and transparent dining?

We chose olive oil as the only oil in our kitchen because it’s a whole, recognizable ingredient our guests can trust. There are no blends, no hidden seed oils, no fine print—just high-quality olive oil in every dish. Using only olive oil allows us to stay true to our promise: simple, clean, honest food that puts health and clarity first. When our guests eat at Rooted, they know exactly what they’re getting—and that’s the point.

Transparency is a core value at Rooted, with every ingredient listed on the public-facing menu. Why do you think it’s important for today’s diners to know exactly what’s in their food?

Fast casual’s convenience created a better alternative to the paper bag lunch. However, something got lost along the way: transparency.

Home cooked meals are incredibly transparent: you know exactly what you’re eating down to the brand of mustard smeared on your sandwich. This isn’t the case for fast-casual restaurants: menus are plagued with hidden ingredients and allergens that only come to light if you read their lengthy (and confusing) nutritional packets.

When I was 20, I developed adult-onset allergies - so I became the person that HAD to read these packets. I was shocked: I couldn’t believe how many restaurants were serving low-quality, unhealthy meals while advertising them as nutritious and healthy. Tired of hidden ingredients but wanting the convenience of fast-casual, we launched Rooted.

Rooted brings transparency back to your lunch plate: every item on our menu is made using only 7 household ingredients or less – including oils and spices. Every ingredient used is also proudly listed on our public facing menu, so patrons will always know exactly what is on their plate.

Your menu revolves around market plates where customers can mix and match items. What are some of your favorite menu items that truly reflect the Rooted ethos of simplicity, nourishment, and balance?

Our pesto is by far my favorite sauce on the menu: it’s so simple, but it has this amazing depth of flavor that surprises people. It’s completely nut-free, which makes it super inclusive, but somehow it still tastes nutty and rich. It really captures what Rooted is all about: doing more with less.

I also love our spaghetti squash. It’s one of those dishes that people can’t believe is made with just a few ingredients. It’s so minimal, but every element comes to life, and you can really taste the care and balance in it. It’s a perfect example of how simplicity can be incredibly satisfying.

Mindful eating is a growing trend, but it goes beyond just healthy food. In Mediterranean cultures, food is often about slowing down and savoring every bite. How do you define mindful eating, and how does it tie into the Rooted concept, especially considering the fast-casual setting?

At Rooted, we see mindful eating as more than just a trend—it’s about being present with your food, knowing where it comes from, and appreciating the intention behind every ingredient. It’s not about restrictions or rules. It’s about awareness, simplicity, and care.

Even in a fast-casual setting, we believe it’s possible to slow down and connect with your meal. That’s why our menu is designed around mix-and-match market plates so guests can create a meal that feels balanced and nourishing for them. Every component is made with transparency in mind, using clean ingredients and straightforward techniques that let the food speak for itself.

How do you create a space where your customers can connect with food in a meaningful way?

As a female founder in the fast-casual space, what have been some of the biggest challenges and rewards of building Rooted? What advice would you give to other women looking to start their own food ventures?

One of the biggest challenges has been navigating a traditionally male-dominated industry while staying true to my vision. Rooted is built on simplicity and transparency which are values that aren’t usually prioritized in the fast-casual space. But the reward has been seeing how deeply that resonates with my customers.

My advice to other women looking to start their own food ventures: don’t let kindness be mistaken for weakness. I’ve been told many times that there’s only one way to lead - but I’ve learned that staying true to your values, especially the ones you want your business to reflect, is what truly sets you apart.

As Rooted continues to evolve, how do you see the concept growing, and what are your plans for making this mindful, transparent approach to eating available to even more people?

Rooted was always meant to be bigger than one city. We believe everyone deserves access to transparent, simple, and healthy meals, no matter where they live. NYC is just the beginning. Our goal is to grow across the U.S. and bring this mindful, ingredient-first approach to as many communities as possible. We’re moving with intention, but we’re excited to expand as soon as we can.