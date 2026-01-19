Skip to Content
Appetito’s Take on the New Dietary Guidelines

Our Editor-in-Chief takes a humorous lens to the new Dietary Guidelines of the US government and has some advice of his own.

9:00 AM EST on January 19, 2026

Appetito Editor-in-Chief Andrew Cotto at home with some of his favorite products.

Earlier this month, the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services rolled out its Dietary Guidelines for the next five years. The verdict from reputable evaluators, like Stanford Medicine and The New York Times, seems to be a mixed bag. We agree.

Things like whole grains, fruits & veggies, non-processed foods, and avoiding sugar all make sense. Advocacy for red meat and full fat dairy makes less sense, until you learn that the advisory board had folks with connections to Big Meat, Big Dairy, and Big Food. Hmmm...

And then there’s the pushing of beef tallow, which - according to my Instagram feed - is supposed to be rubbed on the face of middle-aged men to look younger and attract much younger women. (Maybe Secretary Kennedy has been using it wrong?).

Anyway, we at Appetito don’t need the government and their "Big" friends or even The New York Times to tell us how to eat. Our (inverse) pyramid, if we had one, would look like this:

The Mediterran

-ean Diet.

Duh

!!

Seriously, it’s not complicated or compromised. In fact, it’s quite simple: clean, local ingredients, simply prepared with extra virgin olive oil, enjoyed in reasonable portions within a relaxed environment. Lots of fish and water and legumes; only high-quality pasta. Lean meats. Avoid sugar. Isn’t this why UNESCO recognized Italian cuisine as an Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity?

I’ve written about this often, including here, and we will continue to promote this dietary lifestyle on a regular basis. Now, does anyone know how to get me some beef tallow?

Andrew Cotto

I am the co-founder and Editor-in-Chief of Appetito magazine. I like Italian food & drink a lot.

