Appetito’s Take on the New Dietary Guidelines

Earlier this month, the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services rolled out its Dietary Guidelines for the next five years. The verdict from reputable evaluators, like Stanford Medicine and The New York Times , seems to be a mixed bag. We agree.

Things like whole grains, fruits & veggies, non-processed foods, and avoiding sugar all make sense. Advocacy for red meat and full fat dairy makes less sense, until you learn that the advisory board had folks with connections to Big Meat, Big Dairy, and Big Food. Hmmm...

And then there’s the pushing of beef tallow, which - according to my Instagram feed - is supposed to be rubbed on the face of middle-aged men to look younger and attract much younger women. (Maybe Secretary Kennedy has been using it wrong?).

Anyway, we at Appetito don’t need the government and their "Big" friends or even The New York Times to tell us how to eat. Our (inverse) pyramid, if we had one, would look like this:

The Mediterran

-ean Diet.

Duh

!!

Seriously, it’s not complicated or compromised. In fact, it’s quite simple: clean, local ingredients, simply prepared with extra virgin olive oil, enjoyed in reasonable portions within a relaxed environment. Lots of fish and water and legumes; only high-quality pasta. Lean meats. Avoid sugar. Isn’t this why UNESCO recognized Italian cuisine as an Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity ?