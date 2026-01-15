Après-Ski Italian in Aspen: Rubirosa’s Alpine Dining Experience

This winter, Aspen’s après-ski scene gets a distinctly Italian-American twist with the arrival of Mt. Rubirosa, presented by Resy. Opening at the base of the Aspen Mountain gondola in The Residences at Little Nell, it marks the newest outpost of the beloved New York City institution. Born on Mulberry Street and built on generations of family recipes, Rubirosa is making its way out west to reimagine its signature hospitality through the lens of an alpine retreat.

Mt. Rubirosa, which opened on December 12 and boasts one of the most enviable locations in Aspen, was designed as a natural gathering place from lunch through dinner. The experience unfolds across multiple spaces, including a large heated outdoor piazza, a full après-ski bar, a rustic alpine taverna, and a private dining salon that channels the warmth and conviviality of a classic mountain lodge.

“Aspen is one of those rare places where a restaurant can truly become part of the day. Being at the base of the mountain gives Mt. Rubirosa a front-row seat to that rhythm, from morning skiers grabbing lunch to the après crowd settling in as the lifts close," said Mt. Rubirosa co-owner Brian Bedol. “We wanted to create a place that feels unmistakably Aspen while still delivering the warmth, familiarity, and food people associate with Rubirosa. It’s a gathering spot rooted in ski-town tradition, built for locals and visitors alike.”

A bold sign marks Mt. Rubirosa’s mountain perch, setting the scene for elevated pizza and pasta. Image Credit: Mt. Rubirosa

Built on generations of family recipes, and following the success of Camp Rubirosa—the brand’s East Hampton debut that quickly became a summer favorite—Mt. Rubirosa carries forward energy. It’s a place where families refuel after ski school, friends linger over Negronis by the fire, and solo skiers find an easy perch at the bar. Its new outpost in Aspen was built to create a home base that blends ski-town nostalgia with Rubirosa’s unmistakable sense of welcome.

The dining room's cozy and comfortable atmosphere is perfect for lingering and warming up after a day on the slopes. Image Credit: Mt. Rubirosa

At the heart of it all is the food. Mt. Rubirosa will serve the dishes that have made the restaurant a legend, led by the world-famous TIE-DYE™ Pizza. This thin-crust marvel with a swirl of vodka and tomato sauce and topped tableside with bright green pesto traces its roots back to Giuseppe Pappalardo’s Staten Island pies of the early 1960s. Alongside it, diners can expect a deep bench of house-made pastas, including rich lasagna, classic meatballs, Sunday sauce, and seasonal additions inspired by local ingredients and mountain-sized appetites. Desserts lean into nostalgia, from tiramisu to a playful S’mores Sundae, while a kid-friendly menu ensures everyone at the table feels at home. True to Rubirosa’s inclusive ethos, Mt. Rubirosa will also offer a full gluten-free program.

The tie dye pizza arrives striped with basil pesto over bright tomato sauce and melted mozzarella. Image Credit: Mt. Rubirosa

“Our menu has always been about feeding people the way we feed our own family. Bringing Rubirosa to Aspen meant staying true to the recipes and traditions that define us, while creating dishes that feel comforting and meant to be shared. That sense of care at the table is what makes Rubirosa feel like home, no matter where we are,” said Maria Pappalardo owner of Rubirosa.

The restaurant also partnered with Resy, adding another layer to the Après Ski experiences, table access, and American Express® Card Member benefits throughout the season. From holiday menus to Sunday Suppers and live-music nights, programming will evolve alongside the rhythm of the mountain.

Open daily in season for lunch, après, and dinner—with takeout available—Mt. Rubirosa is poised to become Aspen’s newest Italian-American alpine escape.