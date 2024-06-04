Skip to Content
Appetito home
Appetito dark mode logo
Log In
Today's stories are presented by
Bona Furtuna
Features

Chef Francesca Marsetti: A Master of Fusion Food

Our contributor introduces Appetito readers to Chef Francesca Marsetti who is a master of Italian fusion cooking.

9:06 AM EDT on June 4, 2024

Chef Francesca Marsetti. Photo courtesy of Michela Fabretti.

Chef Francesca Marsetti. Photo courtesy of Michela Fabretti.

Chef Francesca Marsetti represents a new generation of Italian chefs, eager to embrace international flavors. She's a personal chef and regular guest on the popular Rai 1 daytime cooking show, È Sempre Mezzogiorno. A master of fusion food, Chef Marsetti's creativity and ingenuity is limitless. In our interview, she tells me that it all began after tasting Japanese food for the first time. As the daughter of a butcher, the teppanyaki method of cooking meat stunned her.

With her lifelong passion for food, this well-traveled chef never ceases to experiment with new flavors and continues to expand her culinary horizons. From poke bowls to falafel and Jamaican-inspired pasta salads, Chef Marsetti always adds an international flair to her recipes. Now her signature style, fusion food, was the catalyst that led to her first appearance on Italian television. 

Chef Francesca Marsetti in the kitchen. Photo courtesy of Francesca Marsetti.
Chef Francesca Marsetti in the kitchen. Photo courtesy of Francesca Marsetti.

Chef Marsetti shares that Italian cuisine has an innate flexibility due to its regionality. This characteristic makes it an ideal candidate to create fusion dishes. She says it can be as simple as adding an ingredient like teriyaki sauce to grilled cotecchino. Or she suggests taking it a step further, by drizzling it over rich, creamy stracciatella di burrata from Puglia or a classic gelato alla crema. Whichever pairing you opt for, this bold Japanese sauce is a great accompaniment to many Italian ingredients. And while Chef Marsetti says most cuisines pair well with Italian flavors, she does remark that the smoked, dried fish typically eaten in Nordic countries can be among the trickiest to incorporate. 

A recipe near and dear to her heart, Chef Marsetti shares with our readers her sesame-crusted branzino with stracciatella and teriyaki sauce.

Already a user?Log in

Thanks for reading!

Register to continue

See all subscription options

Read More:

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Appetito

Recipes

How Francesca Marsetti Fuses Branzino with Japanese Flavors

Our contributor shares a recipe from Italian fusion Chef, Francesca Marsetti that marries Branzino and Stracciatella with Teriyaki Sauce.

June 4, 2024
Recipes

Burn Your Fingers with Lamb Chops Scottadito

Our Editor-in-Chief shares his method for preparing the Roman classic Lamb Chops Scottadito which is perfect for grilling season.

June 3, 2024
News

Dante Partners With Fini Pizza to Celebrate Summer Fridays

The award-winning NYC cocktail bar is featuring Fini’s excellent pizza as part of a summer Friday aperitivo program.

May 30, 2024
See all posts