Sesame-crusted Branzino with Stracciatella and Teriyaki Sauce is a signature dish of Chef Francesca Marsetti. This mouthwatering marriage of Italian and Japanese ingredients is what she auditioned with for a spot on the cooking show, La Prova del Cuoco.

Despite the simplicity of its preparation, it packs a flavorful punch. Coating Mediterranean branzino (seabass) in sesame seeds, she lightly pan-fries the fish in extra virgin olive oil. Once cooked, she plates it and layers Pugliese stracciatella on top, before drizzling teriyaki sauce over it.

The dish is garnished with polenta chips, a nod to her home city of Bergamo (in the region of Lambardy), where polenta is a star item on menus.

Check out the recipe below and give Italian / Japanese fusion a try. You won't regret it!

Branzino Crusted in Sesame Seeds with Stracciatella and Teriyaki Recipe by Francesca Marsetti







0.0 from 0 votes Servings 4 servings Prep time 10 minutes Cooking time 8 minutes Ingredients 1 1 whole Branzino (seabass), about 2 pounds

1/2 pound 1/2 stracciatella cheese (from burrata)

3/4 cup 3/4 sesame seeds (blend of black and white)

1 cup 1 teriyaki sauce

20 20 (approx) polenta chips

1 tbsp. 1 extra virgin olive oil

Salt & pepper Directions Slice the branzino into filets and season with salt and pepper.

Coat the meat side of the fish with the sesame seed mixture (do not coat the skin side).

Heat extra virgin olive oil in a large skillet.

Cook the fish fillets on medium heat, for approximately 4 minutes on each side.

Once cooked, plate the branzino and add a layer of stracciatella cheese on top.

Garnish with a drizzle of teriyaki sauce and crispy polenta chips.