How Francesca Marsetti Fuses Branzino with Japanese Flavors

Sesame-crusted Branzino with Stracciatella and Teriyaki Sauce is a signature dish of Chef Francesca Marsetti. This mouthwatering marriage of Italian and Japanese ingredients is what she auditioned with for a spot on the cooking show, La Prova del Cuoco.
Despite the simplicity of its preparation, it packs a flavorful punch. Coating Mediterranean branzino (seabass) in sesame seeds, she lightly pan-fries the fish in extra virgin olive oil. Once cooked, she plates it and layers Pugliese stracciatella on top, before drizzling teriyaki sauce over it.
The dish is garnished with polenta chips, a nod to her home city of Bergamo (in the region of Lambardy), where polenta is a star item on menus.
Check out the recipe below and give Italian / Japanese fusion a try. You won't regret it!