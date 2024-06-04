Skip to Content
Appetito home
Appetito dark mode logo
Log In
Today's stories are presented by
Bona Furtuna
Recipes

How Francesca Marsetti Fuses Branzino with Japanese Flavors

Our contributor shares a recipe from Italian fusion Chef, Francesca Marsetti that marries Branzino and Stracciatella with Teriyaki Sauce.

9:07 AM EDT on June 4, 2024

Branzino Crusted in Sesame Seeds with Stracciatella and Teriyaki Sauce. Photo courtesy of Francesca Marsetti.

Branzino Crusted in Sesame Seeds with Stracciatella and Teriyaki Sauce. Photo courtesy of Francesca Marsetti.

Sesame-crusted Branzino with Stracciatella and Teriyaki Sauce is a signature dish of Chef Francesca Marsetti. This mouthwatering marriage of Italian and Japanese ingredients is what she auditioned with for a spot on the cooking show, La Prova del Cuoco.

Despite the simplicity of its preparation, it packs a flavorful punch. Coating Mediterranean branzino (seabass) in sesame seeds, she lightly pan-fries the fish in extra virgin olive oil. Once cooked, she plates it and layers Pugliese stracciatella on top, before drizzling teriyaki sauce over it.

The dish is garnished with polenta chips, a nod to her home city of Bergamo (in the region of Lambardy), where polenta is a star item on menus.

Check out the recipe below and give Italian / Japanese fusion a try. You won't regret it!

Branzino Crusted in Sesame Seeds with Stracciatella and Teriyaki

Branzino Crusted in Sesame Seeds with Stracciatella and Teriyaki

Recipe by Francesca Marsetti
0.0 from 0 votes
Servings

4

servings
Prep time

10

minutes
Cooking time

8

minutes

Ingredients

  • 1 1 whole Branzino (seabass), about 2 pounds

  • 1/2 pound 1/2 stracciatella cheese (from burrata)

  • 3/4 cup 3/4 sesame seeds (blend of black and white)

  • 1 cup 1 teriyaki sauce

  • 20 20 (approx) polenta chips

  • 1 tbsp. 1 extra virgin olive oil

  • Salt & pepper

Directions

  • Slice the branzino into filets and season with salt and pepper. 
  • Coat the meat side of the fish with the sesame seed mixture (do not coat the skin side).
  • Heat extra virgin olive oil in a large skillet. 
  • Cook the fish fillets on medium heat, for approximately 4 minutes on each side. 
  • Once cooked, plate the branzino and add a layer of stracciatella cheese on top. 
  • Garnish with a drizzle of teriyaki sauce and crispy polenta chips.

Did you make this recipe?

Tag @appetitomagazine on Instagram and hashtag it with #italianfoodanddrink

Like this recipe?

Follow @Appetitomagazine on Pinterest

Follow us on Facebook!

Follow us on Facebook

Already a user?Log in

Thanks for reading!

Register to continue

See all subscription options

Read More:

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Appetito

Features

Chef Francesca Marsetti: A Master of Fusion Food

Our contributor introduces Appetito readers to Chef Francesca Marsetti who is a master of Italian fusion cooking.

June 4, 2024
Recipes

Burn Your Fingers with Lamb Chops Scottadito

Our Editor-in-Chief shares his method for preparing the Roman classic Lamb Chops Scottadito which is perfect for grilling season.

June 3, 2024
News

Dante Partners With Fini Pizza to Celebrate Summer Fridays

The award-winning NYC cocktail bar is featuring Fini’s excellent pizza as part of a summer Friday aperitivo program.

May 30, 2024
See all posts