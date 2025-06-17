Eataly CEO Tommaso Brusò Talks Expansion & More

Fifteen years after opening its first flagship store in the U.S., the globally renowned Italian marketplace, Eataly has finally touched down with a taste of La Dolce Vita in south Florida with its first location in Aventura, Miami.

With 50 stores worldwide and 16 locations in North America, the brand continues its expansion era with new concept locations at sea, in airports and Eataly Caffè, all within the last year – showing no signs of stopping anytime soon.

An exclusive VIP preview event this week revealed the stunning 30,000 square foot escape to Italian food, culture and lifestyle without ever having to leave the sunshine state. “It’s not just a place where you come to eat – you come here to enjoy life and spend quality time, and that is what Eataly is all about,” said Tommaso Brusò , CEO of Eataly North America.

The exterior of the new Eataly location in Aventura, Florida.

Brusò spoke about Eataly's plans for continued expansion, his professional transition from fashion to food, and his Venetian roots in this exclusive Q&A with Appetito magazine.

Why South Florida?

We did research, and interestingly, there is a strong Italian heritage in south Florida. Approximately 80% of the people are familiar with Italy and Italian culture, so there is high awareness in the market and south Florida really matches our values as a company. Eataly is not just a food company. It’s really about Italian culture, art and lifestyle, and Aventura was a great choice for these reasons.

Can you share any plans for expansion and new concept locations?

We will have West Palm Beach opening by the end of the year. We just opened our caffè's proof of concept at Rockefeller Center and Hudson Yards in New York, and we are very happy about the response from our customers and the experience. It is easy to scale up because the size is smaller, and it is in line with our mission of enhancing the Italian community.

It is truly creating the experience of how Italian people live – espresso in the morning, a gelato on the weekend while walking the piazza – it’s a piece of Italian living combined with quick service, and it’s working.

Airports are a venue that we are exploring as well – we need to be where Italy-lovers and our customers are – they travel, cruise, etc., and we need to be where they already are. We opened JFK this year with 3 locations there, as well as our location at sea with MSC Cruises this year.

la Pizza alla Pala within the Italy location in Aventura, Florida.

Can you discuss your transition from 25+ years in fashion to food?

Eataly is not just only food; it’s a place of Italian culture. The product is just a tangible aspect of our value proposition. Fashion is the same – it is about the culture around the product, so the transition was not that different.

Our client is not just a food customer. It is a person who loves Italy, all aspects – from fashion, to food, to music, so we are exposed to these communities.

Do you have favorite Eataly locations and products?

Every store, location and Eataly Caffè are so unique, so it’s impossible to pick one. I love everything, especially our restaurants – from the pasta and gnocchi to seafood and more. I am from Venice, so I enjoy all seafood and love everything that we offer at our locations because I am passionate about food.

At the end of the day, our focus is about sharing Italian culture with the American people – our mission is to be authentic with our values and sharing the Italian art of living.