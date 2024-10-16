ITA Airways Now Delivers a Chef-Driven Italian Menu in the Air

When visiting Italy, ITA Airways stands as an obvious choice since the nation's official airline offers direct flights to many major destinations. Less obvious, though, is ITA's recent upgrade on the menus being offered in business class.

The in-flight menu is seasonal and rotates throughout the year. For each course, there are multiple options available—one of which is specially curated by internationally acclaimed chef Gennaro Esposito , who has two Michelin stars.

As ITA Airways begins rolling out its autumn menu, let’s take a look back at some of the unforgettable options Esposito created for this past summer’s transatlantic menus.

Aperitivo: Unwinding with Classic Cocktails

Aperol Spritz.

Upon boarding, passengers are greeted with an aperitivo. The drink menu features Italian classics such as the Aperol and Campari spritz for a refreshing start to one’s journey. Passengers can pair their cocktail with a variety of snacks, including Neapolitan pizza bites, curated cheese boards, fresh seasonal fruit, and more. It’s the perfect way to ease into the luxurious atmosphere of flying business class while savoring Italy’s finest appetizers.

Antipasto: A Refreshing Appetizer

Zucchini Tartare with Almonds and Zucchini Flowers

Zucchini Tartare with Almonds and Zucchini Flowers. Photo courtesy of ITA Airways.

This appetizer celebrates the light and refreshing flavors of summer. A delicate vegetarian tartare is paired with zucchini flowers and topped with crunchy almonds. Esposito accents the dish with a creamy almond sauce, mint, and marjoram. This fresh and elegant appetizer highlights the simplicity of quality seasonal ingredients.

Primo Piatto: Comfort Food

Stuffed Cappellacci Pasta with Chicken “Cacciatora” Filling

Stuffed Cappellacci Pasta with Chicken “Cacciatora” Filling. Photo courtesy of ITA Airways.

For the first course, passengers are served cappellacci, a delicate egg pasta stuffed with a chicken “cacciatora” filling. The tender chicken is cooked in a savory gravy and then encased in fresh pasta. The rich cacciatora filling is complemented by the slight bitterness of chard and the brightness of sumac powder. The cappellacci captures the spirit of Italy’s beloved rustic, yet refined, pasta dishes.

Secondo Piatto: A Balanced Second Course

Citrus and Turmeric Amberjack

Citrus and Turmeric Amberjack. Photo courtesy of ITA Airways.

The second course showcases one of the many types of fish found in the Mediterranean. Known as ricciola in Italian, amberjack is cooked at a low temperature with a fragrant blend of citrus and turmeric. The fish is accompanied by creamy mashed potatoes and green beans dressed in pesto. As if that weren’t enough, passengers can enjoy an assortment of Italian breads and cleanse their palate with a fresh salad.

Dolce: A Sweet Taste of Summer

Mini Vesuvius Apricot Tart

Mini Vesuvius Apricot Tart. Photo courtesy of ITA Airways.

A sweet and satisfying end to the meal, the Vesuvius apricot tart is a mini crostata made with candied apricots from the slopes of Mount Vesuvius. A buttery shortcrust pastry is balanced by the apricots’ natural tartness, along with a vanilla sauce for a touch of creamy indulgence. Both simple and delightful, this dessert is a nod to traditional Italian baking.