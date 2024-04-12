Join Deborah Dal Fovo in the Food Mecca of Emilia-Romagna

As an Italian chef and cooking instructor for over 20 years, I have long harbored the dream of offering an insider's culinary tour to the Italian food mecca of Emilia-Romagna. Now, with the creation of my Parma-Modena-Bologna Food Tour from September 15-21, 2024, this aspiration becomes reality. I’ve designed this travel experience as the ultimate Italian food and wine journey, offering a full immersion into the three culinary capitals of Italy that have been influential in my professional life and define Italian gastronomic excellence worldwide.

This epicurean epicenter in Emilia-Romagna, affectionately called the Food Valley of Italy, is the birthplace of exquisite culinary masterpieces like lasagna, ragù Bolognese, and egg pasta icons such as tortellini, tagliatelle, and tortelloni. It’s the protected homeland of fine artisanal ingredient production of Parmigiano Reggiano, Prosciutto di Parma, Balsamic vinegar of Modena, mortadella, culatello, and so much more. A true trifecta of good taste!

From hands-on pasta-making workshops with expert sfogline (pasta masters) to exclusive visits to prestigious food and wine producers, every moment of my Parma-Modena-Bologna Food Tour is a testament to my lifelong passion for Italian cooking and unwavering commitment to sharing its authentic flavors and traditions with adventurous enthusiasts. It’s an invitation to explore the cobblestone streets of Parma, the medieval charm of Modena, and the vibrant piazzas of Bologna with me, where every dish tells a story, and every bite is a celebration of tradition and taste.

Join me as we savor the flavors, uncover the stories, and forge unforgettable memories in this food lover's paradise.

Discover the details and reserve your spot here: http://deborahdalfovo.com/parma-modena-bologna-food-tour/