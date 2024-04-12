Features
Join Deborah Dal Fovo in the Food Mecca of Emilia-Romagna
Appetito's contributor, Chef & Cooking Instructor Deborah Dal Fovo, will be leading a food-focused tour of Emilia-Romagna.
Talking San Sabino with Angie Rito and Scott Tacinelli
The chefs behind West Village hit Don Angie discuss their brand-new follow-up, the seafood-centric San Sabino, and much more in this Appetito interview.
Ricotta Olive Oil Cake for a Springtime Treat
This versatile light cake can be enjoyed any time of day and by almost anyone—it’s even gluten-free!
Postcards from Parma: Sheltering with Fish Soup in Livorno
On a tempestuous roadtrip, our contributor from Parma seeks shelter from a storm over a bowl of Tuscan fish soup in the port city of Livorno.
How to Make a Dirty Martini Pizza
Gelso & Grand’s “The Dirty Aly” is a clever twist on the dirty martini flavor profile in pizza form. Here’s how to make it at home.