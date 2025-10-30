La Tazza D’Oro Opens in NYC

Roasted in Prato, Tuscany and brewed on the corner of Park Avenue South, La Tazza D’Oro is an Italian cafe at heart with a NYC sensibility. A collaboration between Enrico Negri, the owner of the original cafe and pasticceria in Prato, and NYC-based John Meadow, LDV Hospitality Group’s President and Founder, the team brings an authentic Italian cafe experience to the heart of Gramercy.

Signature Sips and Baked Masterpieces

La Tazza D’Oro’s signature Cremino pastry. Courtesy of La Tazza D’Oro / Melissa Hom Photography

Its signature drink is Enrico’s unique version of an espresso macchiato, named capolavoro (Italian for masterpiece). A shot of Esse Caffe from Bologna is enhanced by a combination of frothy milk and rich heavy cream, and a sprinkling of cocoa. It creates a luscious baby cappuccino, not bound by Italians’ rules of “no cappuccino after 11:00am” since technically it is a macchiato (thank you, Enrico, for the loophole).

The signature pastry is the cremino, made of tender layers of buttery dough with a center of baked vanilla custard and a golden-brown, lightly sugared crust for a perfect balance of soft and crunch.

A Warm Welcome and A Moment to Slow Down

Espresso martini at La Tazza D’Oro. Courtesy of La Tazza D’Oro / Melissa Hom Photography

Upon entering the cafe, and slipping past the scaffolding that envelopes the building, the crisp chill of a New York fall is replaced by the comforting warmth of the amber wash cast by the lighting. It mingles with the gentle clinking of coffee saucers touching the Carrara marble counter, and the mesmerizing sight of pastries displayed in black walnut wood cases that sparkle like jewels, inviting you to pause.

With recipes brought from the original Prato location, the NYC cafe offers a taste that instantly transports you back to Italy. Biscotti, profiteroles, sfogliatina, bomboloni, seven types of cornetti, cremino, pizza al taglio, and panini are all made in-house and enjoyed at generously sized tables made for lingering.

Salads arrive at lunch, and aperitivo service offers both cocktails and zero-proof options, perfect for the after-work crowd. Perhaps the most significant item on the menu is the offer of pure conviviality.

“La Tazza D’Oro is not just a caffè, it’s a cultural experience,” says John Meadow. “Our goal is to deliver a feeling of community to our customers and encourage them to savor the moment.”

Rooted in Neighborhood Culture

To this extent, choosing the right neighborhood for La Tazza D’Oro was key.

“The Italian caffe is the personification of ‘la dolce vita,’ the philosophy and namesake of LDV Hospitality,” explains Meadow. “‘La dolce vita’ or ‘the good life’ does not mean the fancy or exclusive life, it is about an everyday charmed life. Gramercy, with its mix of quintessentially New York residents, the Park Avenue professional community, and all of the walks of life that frequent Union Square for the farmer’s market or a pleasant walk, is the perfect neighborhood for La Tazza D’Oro.

Looking Ahead

Shelves filled with pastries at La Tazza D’Oro. Courtesy of La Tazza D’Oro / Melissa Hom Photography

As the opening kinks are worked out, the group plans to add catering service to their offerings for a taste of Italy at home, and what they promise is some of the best panettone in Manhattan.

“One of the reasons we decided to partner with La Tazza D’Oro and bring them to New York was the panettone. Simply put, it is the single best panettone I have ever had, and on first bite it crystallized the opportunity for us to partner with an existing brand for the first time. Nothing says Italian holiday season like panettone, so we look forward to introducing ours to New York,” Meadow shares.

It feels only fitting that a cafe called La Tazza D’Oro (the golden cup) would offer convivialità in a cup - an Italian pause, perfectly at home in New York, sharing food, time, and conversations.