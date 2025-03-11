Listening Bars Are Milan’s Latest Trend

Listening bars have been springing up left and right down the vie of Milano . Originating in 1950's Japan, the concept has exploded in popularity worldwide and, thus, has been gently adapted upon arrival to each new city. However, the basics remain the same: a strong focus on the music, always played through a high-quality sound system, an impressive vinyl collection, and a paired down menu of experimental cocktails or funky wines.

I Milanesi are notorious lovers of a drink with friends after work. It’s Milano da bere– a work-hard-for-your-nightly-reward type of city. Also, a city enamored with vintage and music, where vinyl records have been revived. Omnipresent in shops across the city, a record player has become a staple in the apartments of a city obsessed with blending old and new.

Listening bars have found a home here in the city of aperitivo and apericena . Each spot has put their own spin on just what that looks like. From 1970s-esque lightly stained wooden walls to contemporary concrete. Sometimes the music is the star, sometimes the supporting actor. This fresh addition offers a new way of being together. The typical aperitivo will never die, but listening bars have been a much welcomed addition to the city’s ever-modernizing hospitality scene.

Dexter Sound Bites

Isola

Photo courtesy of Dexter Sound Bites.

This new addition to the Milan bar scene is more than just a listening bar. Though they do have a light wood shelf lined wall of vinyls, the food is the real star here. Influenced by the chef’s international travels, the inventive small plates are a harmonious blend of cuisine from Peru, Mexico, Japan and Spain. The Cecina de Leon, a bresaola style cured meat, upon their fluffy and crunchy flatbread dressed in a spicy, pickley dressing brings a whole new flavor to the city. Ask the waiters for anything off their highly curated wine list or grab a classic cocktail. Dexter is a great neighborhood spot for catching up with old friends and meeting new ones.

Lubna

Porta Romana

Photo Courtesy of Lubna.

Lubna is the new addition from the Moebius family. Like its brother space, Lubna is a large, thoughtfully designed structure, but with a more minimalist approach. Walls of concrete and large glass windows echo the industrial feeling of the area. The space is brought to life by the centrally located DJ station and the namesake anime projected on the back wall from open to close. It’s pleasantly busy, but not crowded. Their specialty is “alla brace.” Everything is grilled from their steaks to their drinks. In the “grigliata” section of the cocktail list, the Peanut and Rosemary is made with peanut butter infused smoked vodka topped with lightly grilled rosemary distillation. There’s no better cure for a Sunday night than one (or two) of these and the special Sunday Grilled Lasagna.

Section80Bar

Farini District

Photo from Section80.

Founded by the Section80 independent production company, Section80Bar is a home for the ever-expanding creative community of Milan. Their multidisciplinary approach entails screening movies, a magazine wall (in collaboration with Edicola 518 of Perugia), and rotating series of events and dj sets. A flawless wine list and great small bites makes this the perfect spot for a night of culture-driven socialization.

Piccolo Ronin - House of Ronin

Paolo Sarpi

Photo courtesy of House of Ronin.

House of Ronin is an empire in Milan. Complete with Robata Restaurant (which has just been updated with Yakiniku grills at each table!), Madame Cheng’s Karaoke, an arcade floor, and pop-up of Japanese omakase masters from Hatsune in Tokyo. Piccolo Ronin, on the ground floor, is half listening bar, half izakaya. Indulgent Japanese classics like handrolls and sandos are served while artists rotate takeovers of the listening sessions. Piccolo Ronin is both authentic and fresh. I’ll never forget the kaarage cocktail that tasted so seriously like fried chicken, I almost wanted to chew it.

Solchi

Isola

Photo Courtesy of Solchi d'Ascolta.

Solchi feels like you’re hanging with tons of friends, even if you’ve just met a minute ago. This small locale on a buzzing street of Isola is inviting. The place is undeniably cool but never intimidating. They’ve got a serious list of craft cocktails and immaculate vibes. Their spins on the classic drinks are as surprising as they are delicious. The DJs play cross-genre music, but the playlist is always optimistic. A wonderful place for an intimate spring evening.

Club Giovanile Milano

Certosa

Photo by Oliver Rask.

Find CGM in the rising neighborhood of Certosa. Though the district is less trafficked than some other parts of Milan, Certosa is seeing a revival that makes it worth the trip. Restaurants and bars are flooding the area, and Club Giovanile Milano is a top addition to the bunch. This two-floored structure has only recently opened in an old mattatoio. The place has maintained the original walls and imperfections from its days slaughtering pigs, but modern details, lighter colors, and an unbeatable sound system have changed the place completely. There are creative cocktails (such as an Ice Cream Float), DJ sets, live music, and–a rare gem in Milan: Brunch!