Making Olive all’ascolana, Le Marche’s Signature Dish

Andrew Cotto visits Cremini's in Brooklyn, a restaurant devoted to the cuisine of Le Marche, including its famed olive all'ascolana.

10:00 AM EST on February 13, 2024

Olive Ascolana at Cremini's Aperitivo & Kitchen in Brooklyn.

Olive all’ascolana at Cremini’s Aperitivo & Kitchen in Brooklyn.

One of the missions of Appetito is to share the cuisine and charms of the lesser-traversed regions. Le Marche is a perfect example as it is an unfettered gem, full of ancient yet modernized cities, picturesque villages, vineyards and groves, and mountains that look over the sea. Located on the Adriatic Coast in central Italy, Le Marche is easily reached by car from Rome or Florence (there's also a bus from Rome and a train from Florence).

The provincial capital of Ascoli Piceno is a quaint city, about 10 miles inland, with what is considered one of the most impressive piazzas in all of Italy, Piazza del Popolo. This historic city, occupied by the Romans in the 3rd century BC, its structures made of travertine, a terrestrial limestone, is also recognized for its cuisine. The signature dish, olive all'ascolana, is made with local olives, which are pitted then stuffed with a flavorful ground meat combination before being breaded and fried. You will find this dish, typically served as a starter or as part of a Sunday lunch, throughout the region.

Olive Ascolana.
Olive all'ascolana, the signature dish of Le Marche.

You can find Olives all'ascolana in America at Cremini's Aperitivo & Kitchen in Carroll Gardens, Brooklyn (also available nationwide for delivery through their contact page). In the video below, Appetito's Editor-in-Chief, Andrew Cotto, visits Cremini's to meet chef and co-owner, Elena Salati, to learn more about Le Marche and how to make the region's signature dish. Check it out!

