Meet Clarissa Carlucci, founder of the Italian lifestyle brand CARINA

I had the pleasure of speaking with Clarissa Carlucci, founder of CARINA , a lifestyle brand that represents the essence of La Dolce Vita. Clarissa and her mom bring the beauty of the Italian Riviera to us in the form of colorful accessories made from vegan leather with fun and inspiring Italian sayings.

Tell us a bit about yourself and your journey—from your corporate marketing experience to founding CARINA. How have your Italian roots influenced the way you approach business and creativity, particularly in lifestyle and fashion?

I started my career on Fifth Avenue, working for top luxury Italian fashion brands and always dreamed of having my own brand one day. CARINA is the convergence of everything that I love and am most passionate about in life – Italy, fashion, and creativity, an actual dream!

Having spent time in Italy from an early age, I always admired the Italian way of life on the coast, so it felt most authentic to create a brand that encapsulated the true essence of the lifestyle and landscape.

Having been raised in an entrepreneurial household, what key lessons or values from your parents continue to influence how you run CARINA today?

Both of my parents had their own businesses, so the importance of hard work was instilled in me from a young age. They encouraged me to always follow my passions, and I continue to use that drive with everything I do with CARINA.

As a health and wellness coach, I understand the importance of balancing well-being with professional demands. How do you manage your personal health while growing CARINA and maintaining a close connection with your family?

I actively live an Italian lifestyle in the U.S. and encourage others to do so as well by eating high-quality, nutrient rich foods, taking time to rest, and prioritizing relationships that bring me joy. I am so grateful that I get to work with my mom and best friend every day on something that is so special to us, it brings me so much happiness.

Manarola on Italy's Cinque Terre.

CARINA was inspired by the colors and vibe of the Italian Riviera. How do your travels in Italy continue to influence the designs and direction of the brand?

My mom and I travel to the Liguria region of Italy together, where my late father was from, a few times a year, to spend time with family and continuously inspire our collections. We’re always in awe as we immerse ourselves in the surroundings of the coast – from the vibrant colors, to the sounds of the sea, it’s truly magical.

La Dolce Vita is all about savoring life’s beautiful moments, however small. How does that show up in CARINA, and how do you see fashion contributing to overall well-being?

La Dolce Vita vibes show up in an understated way at CARINA. It’s truly a representation of life on the Italian coast in an effortless and authentic way, and I think that’s why the brand has resonated with so many others who appreciate all that Italy has to offer aside from the usual.

How do your personal values around health, happiness, and sustainability shape the CARINA brand and its growth?

With CARINA, we’ve created a place where anyone can escape their every day and immerse themselves in the colorful coast. So often I’ll just scroll and get lost in our Instagram feed myself if I’m missing Italy or just need a little pick-me-up.

Sustainability is incredibly important to us – our accessories are vegan leather and all of our collections are limited in order to minimize fashion waste.

An array of clutches from CARINA.

As CARINA expands, are there any new trends or areas in wellness and lifestyle accessories that you’re excited to explore?

Definitely! Health and wellness is so important to us, and having a positive mindset is a huge part of that. We’re working on some new styles that really lean into that space, and we can’t wait to share them.

What’s next for CARINA? Can you share any exciting upcoming projects or collaborations inspired by your Italian heritage?

We’re always listening to our “amici” or community to design our collections, so we are excited to see where they lead us next! Follow @carinacompany on the socials to see!

For those looking to turn their passion project into a successful business, what advice would you give about balancing ambition with personal well-being?

Live your life as Italian as possible – prioritize your well-being and loved ones, and the rest will fall into place with your career. Always water yourself first so you can show up as your best self in business!