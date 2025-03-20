Meet Jay Raffaldini at His Vineyard Known as “Chianti in the Carolinas”

Arriving on the grounds of Raffaldini Vineyards in North Carolina feels like stepping into Tuscany. The rows of vines, the stunning architecture, and the rolling hills create a breathtaking scene. Situated atop a hill, the vineyard offers sweeping views of the North Carolina foothills, a place where time seems to slow, and every sip tells a story.

Jay Raffaldini, the founder and owner, was raised in Bergen County, New Jersey, though his roots stretch back to Italy. His father (an aerospace engineer who rose through the corporate ranks to become the first Italian-born Chairman of the New York Stock Exchange) was from Mantua, a comune in the Lombardy region between Milan and Venice, and his mother (a talented dancer and exquisite cook) came to America from the countryside east of Rome.

The surroundings of Raffaldini Vineyards known as "Chianti in the Carolinas."

Growing up, family meals were a sacred tradition in the Raffaldini household, especially on Sundays. His mother was the chef, and his maternal grandfather upheld the old-world tradition of winemaking, producing three barrels of wine each named for Jay and his two sisters each year. Wine was always present at the table, a legacy passed down from his father’s love of big, tannic old-world Barolos. So, when Jay entered the wine business, it was only natural that he was drawn to reds.

In his TED Talk, Be a Jellyfish , Jay recounts his journey from Wall Street to winemaking. Inspired by the movie Wall Street, he wanted to make money and follow in Jimmy Buffett’s footsteps as a Parrot Head before he turned 40. After facing several setbacks, Jay eventually co-founded a business with three other people that grew into one of the world’s largest hedge funds.

The Raffaldini Estate features a Tuscan-styled farmhouse.

In 2001, he purchased a 42-acre abandoned farm in Wilkes County, North Carolina, about 77 miles north of Charlotte, and planted 30 acres of vines, with the vision to produce Italian wine to honor his family’s winemaking legacy. Today, Raffaldini Vineyards spans 105 acres, with 40,000 vines and Italian grape varietals, including Vermentino, Trebbiano, Montepulciano, Sagrantino, Teroldego, Tannat and Sangiovese, alongside the French-inspired Petit Verdot.

Raffaldini Vineyards, aptly called “Chianti in the Carolinas,” sits in the Swan Creek AVA, where the cool climate and high elevation create the perfect terroir for growing these Italian varietals. Using a drying process called Appassimento, learned from a Veneto family that is famous for making Amarone, Jay’s wines boast a richer concentration of color, aroma, and flavor. He also extended the aging of his reds from two to three years, making them distinct compared to other North Carolina wines.

The varietals of Raffaldini Vineyards on display within the farmhouse.

Jay’s pride and joy is the Grande Riserva, his flagship wine, adorned with a bumblebee label to symbolize defying nature. When first released, people said it would never sell; today it is one of the most sought-after wines made in the East Coast. His top sellers are the Vermentino and Montepulciano, the former served at the White House by President Obama in 2009 to the President of Italy. But Jay’s most beloved wine is the Patrimonio, named after his father. This Sagrantino and Tannat-based wine is a bold and massive red, with a 94-point rating that features ethereal aromatics with a full lingering finish.

Raffaldini produces 6,000 cases of wine a year, and as demand is well in excess of production, he is in a perennial shortage situation. Despite the demand, Jay has no plans to increase production but simply to try to incrementally improve the quality every year.

The Patrimonio wine is named after Jay's father.

Every third Saturday in September, Raffaldini hosts its annual harvest celebration, Festa Italiana, which has grown from a one-day event to a weekend celebration with 1,800 visitors. They will soon be breaking ground for a unique food experience called Bella Cucina. After years of food trucks, the vineyard will now offer pizzas, paninis, pasta and other Italian-inspired foods to complement the wines. Jay plans to grow his own San Marzano tomatoes as well. As for accommodations, “glamping” will soon be available for wine lovers to eat, sleep, and drink in style.

“When people come here, I want them to have an exhale moment," said Jay. "Be unplugged, be present, and experience the joy of life.”

Such joy is available to those who visit Raffaldini Vineyards to breathe in the clean air of the foothills, savor the wine, take in the views, and experience La Dolce Vita.